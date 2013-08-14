(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Aug 14 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Picard Groupe S.A.S.'s EUR480m 4.25% senior secured floating rate notes (FRNs) due 2019 and EUR30m revolving credit facility (RCF) final ratings of 'BB'/'RR2'. Following the refinancing of the senior secured bank debt at Picard Groupe S.A.S. Fitch has withdrawn its 'BB'/'RR2' instrument rating.

The final ratings follow a review of final documentation which materially conforms to information received at the time the agency assigned the expected ratings together with the affirmation of Picard's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR; see "Fitch Assigns Picard Groupe S.A.S.'s Proposed Floating Rate Notes 'BB(EXP)'/'RR2'" dated 24 July 2013 at www.fitchratings.com). Picard Bondco S.A.'s IDR and the secured notes' ratings are not impacted by the refinancing.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

New Debt Structure

The new FRNs mature after the existing EUR300m senior notes (structurally and contractually subordinated to the FRNs) and the PIK notes issued by Picard PIKco S.A. Such feature creates subordination of the FRNs in time. However this is a long-term risk, with a strong possibility that the current capital structure will not be in place when the existing senior notes mature. Fitch is also confident that should the senior notes have to be repaid before the FRNs, Picard's cash generation capabilities should enable a satisfactory refinancing of the senior notes.

Resilient Business Model

Picard's 'B+' rating reflects the group's historical resilience in a competitive market and depressed economic environment. In financial year ending March 2013 (FY13) the group's sales grew by 3.9% and Picard generated 1% like-for-like sales growth in its core French market (+1.8% in the first nine months i.e. before the industry-wide horsemeat scandal in February 2013). Fitch forecasts a 2% like-for-like sales decline in France in FY14, followed by a slow recovery into low single digits.

Still Limited Diversification

Fitch factors into Picard's rating its yet-to-be-proven ability to diversify its activities, both outside France and through various sales channels. Italy continues to underperform heavily. New operations in Sweden and in Belgium look promising, yet at a very early stage. The sector-wide horsemeat scandal could have a negative impact on a brand that still needs to establish itself abroad. Fitch does not factor any EBITDA contribution from foreign operations over the next four years. Home Delivery (i.e. on-line sales and phone sales) revenues are stagnating. FY13 sales for this segment are at the same level as FY10 and still represent less than 2% of total revenues. It remains too early to see the impact of the new website launched in April 2013.

Growing Operating Margin Pressure

FY13 EBITDA margin fell to 14.0% from 14.4% in FY12, despite a 30bps increase in gross margin. Communication costs related to the horsemeat incident played a small role with a 10bps negative impact. The margin deterioration mainly reflects management's strategic decision to increase marketing expenses in France to support slowing traffic development, and a fixed cost base growing faster than revenues due to both network expansion and lower like-for-like sales growth. Fitch believes higher marketing and food control costs as a percentage of sales together with network expansion will lower the EBITDA margin, with stabilisation expected around 13%.

RATING SENSITIVITIES:

Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include:

- Positive like-for-like sales growth and EBITDA margin sustainably above 14.5%

- Funds from operations (FFO) adjusted gross leverage sustainably below 5.0x

- FFO fixed charge cover sustainably above 2.5x

Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:

- FFO adjusted gross leverage sustainably above 6.0x

- FFO fixed charge cover below 1.5x

- Negative like-for-like sales growth beyond Fitch's expectations

- Significant EBITDA margin deterioration

- Any refinancing of the PIK notes through a debt instrument with terms and conditions any less favourable to the FRNs and senior notes holders than the existing ones.

LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE

Adequate Liquidity: Despite only limited potential for EBITDA expansion over the next few years, the group's ability to generate positive free cash flow (FCF) remains supported by natural funding from negative trade working capital - typical for food retailers - and relatively low capital expenditure requirements. Available liquidity is further enhanced by a EUR30m revolving credit facility. The debt repayment schedule is manageable following the issuance of the FRNs due 2019.

The rating actions are as follows:

Picard Groupe S.A.S.

-- Senior Secured Bank Debt: withdrawn;

-- EUR480m 4.25% Senior Secured Notes due 2019: assigned 'BB'/'RR2';

-- EUR30m Revolving Credit Facility due 2018 assigned 'BB'/'RR2'.