Oct 16 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned final ratings to Pinnacle Series Trust 2013-T1. The transaction
is a securitisation of first-ranking Australian residential, full-documentation mortgage loans
originated by Police and Nurses Limited, trading as P&N Bank, and due January 2045. The ratings
are as follows:
AUD276.0m Class A notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
AUD16.5m Class AB notes: NR;
AUD6.0m Class B-1 notes: NR; and
AUD1.5m Class B-2 notes: NR.
The notes are issued by BNY Trust Company of Australia Limited as trustee of
Pinnacle Series Trust 2013-T1. The transaction is a legally distinct trust
established pursuant to a master trust deed.
At the cut-off date, the total collateral pool consisted of 1,859 loans
originated by P&N totalling approximately AUD294.4m.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Conservative Originator: P&N has been involved in the origination and management
of housing loans since 1990, servicing 10,609 residential mortgages, with
AUD2.18bn outstanding as at 31 August 2013.
Strong Collateral Characteristics: The weighted-average (WA) seasoning of the
portfolio is 50.4 months, with a WA current loan/value ratio (LVR) of 57.1% and
a WA indexed LVR of 53.9%. A total of 1.9% of the pool has a fixed interest
rate. This exposure is not hedged, but it does not represent a significant risk
given its small proportion and rapid run-off profile. Further, floating rate
loans cannot be converted to fixed rates within the trust.
Sequential/Pro-Rata Structure: Interest is paid sequentially to the Class A and
AB notes, and then pari passu among the B-1 and B-2 notes. Interest on the Class
B notes is calculated on both stated and invested balances, with the portion of
interest calculated on invested balance exceeding that calculated on stated
balance being subordinated in the interest waterfall. If pro-rata conditions are
not met, the principal is paid sequentially. When pro-rata conditions are met,
principal is paid pari passu between all classes.
Geographic Concentration: Collateral is strongly concentrated in Western
Australia, reflecting P&N's origins and highly localised branch network. Western
Australia accounts for 95.4% of the pool, with Perth metropolitan area
accounting for 83.1%. Fitch has applied increased default probability
assumptions at each of the state, regional, and postcode levels due to the high
degree of geographic concentration.
Typical Support Features: The final ratings are based on: lenders' mortgage
insurance (LMI) policies covering 100% of the pool; a liquidity reserve
equivalent to 1.0% of the outstanding balance of the mortgages; and P&N's
mortgage underwriting and servicing capabilities.
RATING SENSITIVITY
Unexpected decreases in residential property values, increases in the frequency
of foreclosures, and loss severity on defaulted mortgages could produce loss
levels higher than Fitch's base case, which could result in potentially negative
rating actions on the notes. Fitch evaluated the sensitivity of the ratings
assigned to Pinnacle Series Trust 2013-T1 to increased defaults and decreased
recovery rates over the life of the transaction.
Fitch's key rating drivers and sensitivities are discussed in the corresponding
new issue report entitled "Pinnacle Series Trust 2013-T1", published today.
Included as an appendix to the report are a description of the representations,
warranties, and enforcement mechanisms