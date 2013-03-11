(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, March 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned UK
SPV Credit Finance
plc's USD175m issue of fixed-rate limited recourse notes a final
Long-term
rating of 'B' and a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. The issue has a
maturity date of
28 February 2018 and a coupon rate of 10.875%.
The notes are to be used solely for financing a loan to
Ukraine-based PJSC CB
PrivatBank (PrivatBank). For further details on the issue, see
"Fitch Rates
PrivatBank's Upcoming Medium Term Notes at 'B(EXP)'/'RR4'",
dated 22 February
2013 at www.fitchratings.com.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The issue's Long-term rating corresponds to PrivatBank's
Long-term foreign
currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR; 'B'/Stable). The issue's
Recovery Rating of
'RR4' reflects average recovery prospects for bondholders in
case of default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes in PrivatBank's Long-term foreign currency IDR would
impact the
issue's Long-term rating. Any marked increase in bondholder
subordination - for
example as a result of an increase in the proportion of retail
funding, which in
Ukraine ranks above other senior claims in case of a bank
bankruptcy - could
result in a downgrade of the Recovery Rating, and hence also the
Long-term
rating of the debt.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Olga Ignatieva
Director
+7 495 956 6906
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Anton Lopatin
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9901
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The
ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' and
'Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions', both dated 15
August 2012, are
available on www.fitchratings.com.
