(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON, March 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
ProCredit Bank AG
(PCBDE) a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB' with a
Stable Outlook,
a Short-Term IDR of 'F2' and a Support Rating of '2'. The
ratings are driven by
institutional support from PCBDE's parent ProCredit Holding AG &
Co. KGaA (PCH,
BBB/Stable). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
commentary.
Fitch does not assign a Viability Rating to PCBDE because the
bank does not have
a meaningful standalone franchise, and its operations rely
strongly on
integration within the broader group.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND SUPPORT RATINGS
PCBDE's Support Rating and the equalisation of the bank's IDRs
with those of PCH
reflect Fitch's view of a high likelihood of parental support.
This view is
based primarily on the bank's treasury role within the group and
a strong legal
commitment in the form of a profit and loss sharing agreement,
which obliges PCH
to replenish PCBDE's equity should the latter suffer a loss. The
Stable Outlook
reflects that of the parent.
The bank's role in the group is focused on providing treasury,
clearing and
liquidity management services to sister banks located across
south-eastern
Europe, CIS and South America. At end-2016 about 60% of PCBDE's
assets were cash
and other liquid assets, mainly interbank placements, with
highly rated German
banks. Funding provided to PCH group sister banks and
co-financing of some of
their large credit exposures accounted for 25% and 10% of assets
at end-2016,
respectively. The group's international payments clearing has
been centralised
at PCBDE.
PCBDE's other operations still have a narrow scale and are
largely limited to
providing financing to German SMEs and renewable energy
producers with a
medium-term goal of widening the business with German firms
active in south-east
and eastern Europe. PCBDE is also attracting deposits from local
customers,
although funding at present comes primarily from other group
banks.
The bank is a regulatory anchor for the group's consolidated
supervision by
BaFin and Bundesbank. Fitch believes the regulator would be
supportive of any
measures by PCH to protect German deposits and ensure the bank's
viability. A
profit and loss transfer agreement between the parent and the
bank includes a
provision requiring a capital injection by the parent if PCBDE's
regulatory
total capital ratio falls below 13%.
PCH's IDRs and Support Rating are driven by Fitch's view of the
potential
support it can expect to receive from its core international
financial
institution shareholders (KfW, the International Finance
Corporation and DOEN
Foundation had a combined stake of 39% at end-2016). These
entities, together
with other core shareholders Zeitinger Invest and ProCredit
Staff Invest, have
strategic control over the group through their status as
shareholders of the
general partner within the KGaA structure.
Fitch's view of support is based on the long-term and strategic
commitment of
the international financial institution shareholders, as
highlighted by their
role within PCH's structure, the alignment of their own missions
of development
finance with that of PCH, and a track record of debt and capital
support to PCH
and its subsidiary banks.
DEPOSIT RATINGS
PCBDE's Deposit Ratings are aligned with the bank's IDRs. No
Deposit Rating
uplift has been given because in Fitch's view the bank's
qualifying debt buffers
would not afford any obvious additional benefit over and above
the support
benefit already factored into the bank's IDRs even if they reach
a sufficient
size in the future.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND SUPPORT RATINGS
PCBDE's IDRs and Support Ratings are sensitive to changes in
PCH's IDRs. Changes
in Fitch's view of the parent's propensity to support the bank
could also
negatively affect the rating, but we view these as unlikely.
DEPOSIT RATINGS
PBCDE's deposit ratings are primarily sensitive to changes in
the bank's IDRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
ProCredit Bank AG
Long-Term IDR assigned at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR assigned at 'F2'
Support Rating assigned at '2'
Long-Term Deposit Rating assigned at 'BBB'
Short-Term Deposit Rating assigned at 'F2'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Fitch Polska S.A.
Krolewska 16
00-103 Warsaw
Secondary Analyst
Jakub Kopiec, CFA
Analyst
+48 22 330 6702
Tertiary Analyst
Lola Yusupova
Associate Director
+49 69 768 076 114
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Rebecca O'Neill, London, Tel:
+44 203 530 1697,
Email: rebecca.oneill@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1021361
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
