Feb 28 (The following statement was released by the rating
agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Russia-based
Promsvyabank's (PSB) upcoming subordinated loan participation notes (LPNs) with
write-off features an expected Long-term rating of 'B+(EXP)'.
The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to
information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch expects to rate PSB's "New-Style" Tier 2 subordinated debt issue one
notch lower than the bank's 'bb-' Viability Rating (VR). This includes (i) zero
notches for additional non-performance risk relative to the VR, as Fitch
believes these instruments should only absorb losses once a bank reaches, or is
very close to, the point of non-viability; (ii) one notch for loss severity (one
notch, rather than two, as these issues would not be deeply subordinated).
The expected LPNs have principal and coupon write-down feature (pro rata
with other, similar loss absorbing instruments) triggered in case (i) the bank's
core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio decreases below 2%; or (ii) the Deposit
Insurance Agency directly or indirectly acquires a controlling stake in the bank
or provides financial assistance to it as part of an approved bankruptcy
prevention plan. The latter is possible if a bank breaches any of its mandatory
capital ratios, or is in breach of certain other liquidity and capital
requirements.
The potential upcoming "New-Style" subordinated LPNs would be issued under
PSB's USD3bn LPN programme by a Luxembourg-based special purpose vehicle, PSB
Finance S.A., which would on-lend the issue's proceeds to PSB under a
subordinated loan agreement.
The issue amount and coupon rate are yet to be determined. The bank expects
the tenor of the LPNs to match the Russian bank regulator's requirement for the
'New-Style' Tier 2 capital instruments (minimum five years).
For more details on Fitch's approach on rating subordinated debt issues of
Russian banks see 'Fitch Affirms Russian State-Owned Banks' Old Sub Debt,
Indicates Approach For Rating New Issues' dated 18 April 2013, and
'Implementation of New Capital Rules in Russia: Moderately Positive, Unlikely to
Lead to Rating Changes', dated 19 April 2013, at www.fitchratings.com.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As the issue's rating is linked to the bank's VR, it would be sensitive to
any changes in that rating.
Promsvyazbank's ratings are unaffected and as follows:
Long -term foreign currency IDR: 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'B'
Long -term local currency IDR: 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term local currency IDR: 'B'
VR: 'bb-'
Support Rating: '4'
Support Rating Floor: 'B'
PSB Finance S.A.'s debt ratings are unaffected and as follows:
Senior debt rating: 'BB-'
Subordinated debt ratings: 'B+'