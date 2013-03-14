March 14 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned PUMA Masterfund S-13's
mortgage-backed floating-rate notes ratings as follows:
AUD205.056m Class A notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD38.400m Class AB notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD8.448m Class B1 notes: 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable
The notes are issued by Perpetual Limited in its capacity as trustee of the
series.
At the pool cut-off date, the total collateral pool consisted of 1,202
residential mortgages originated by Macquarie Securitisation Limited totaling
approximately AUD254.1m. Fitch's calculated weighted average current
loan-to-value ratio was 71.6%, and the weighted average seasoning was 83 months.
Investment loans comprise 45.4% of the pool while owner occupier loans account
for the remainder. Of the mortgages in the portfolio 26.2% are interest-only
loans and 2.6% are fixed-rate mortgages. The agency has incorporated all the
above-mentioned factors into its credit analysis of the transaction.
Key Rating Drivers
The Long-Term 'AAAsf' rating with Stable Outlook assigned to the Class A and AB
notes are based on the quality of the collateral; the 4.9% credit enhancement
provided by the subordinate Class B notes and excess spread; and the liquidity
reserve account sized at 0.75% of the aggregate amount of the notes at closing.
The rating also reflects the 100% mortgage insurance policies provided by QBE
Lenders' Mortgage Insurance Limited (AA-/Stable), Genworth Financial Mortgage
Insurance Pty Limited, Genworth Financial Mortgage Indemnity Limited and Housing
Loans Insurance Corporation (AAA/Stable); the interest rate swap arrangements in
place; and Macquarie Securitisation Limited's mortgage underwriting and
servicing capabilities.
Rating Sensitivity
Unexpected decreases in the value of residential property or increases in the
frequency of foreclosures and loss severity on defaulted mortgages could produce
loss levels higher than Fitch base case and could result in potential negative
rating actions on the notes. Fitch evaluated the sensitivity of the ratings
assigned to PUMA Masterfund S-13 to increased defaults and decreased recovery
rates over the life of the transaction. Its analysis found that the class AB is
sensitive to both increased defaults and reduced recovery rates. The class AB
notes suffer a one category downgrade under Fitch's medium (15% increase) and
severe (30% increase) default scenarios, and a two-notch downgrade under Fitch's
medium (15% decrease) and severe (30% decrease) recovery scenarios.
The transaction shows greater sensitivity to a combination of both increased
defaults and decreased recovery rates with both the class A and class AB notes
experiencing downgrades.
Fitch's stress and rating sensitivity analysis is discussed in the new issue
report entitled "PUMA Masterfund S-13", available on www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking on the above link. Included as an appendix to the report are a
description of the representations, warranties, and enforcement mechanisms.
