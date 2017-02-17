(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Flexi ABS Trust 2017-1 here SYDNEY, February 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned final ratings to Flexi ABS Trust 2017-1's asset-backed floating-rate notes. The issuance consists of notes backed by small-balance unsecured consumer loans originated by Certegy Ezi-Pay Pty Ltd (Certegy) whose ultimate parent is FlexiGroup Limited (FlexiGroup). The ratings are as follows: AUD92.00m class A1 notes: 'F1+sf'; AUD63.37m class A2 notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; AUD50.00m class A2-G notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; AUD13.51m class B notes: 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable; AUD15.63m class C notes: 'Asf'; Outlook Stable; AUD10.60m class D notes: 'BBB+sf'; Outlook Stable; AUD6.64m class E notes: 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable; and AUD13.25m class F notes: 'NRsf' The notes were issued by Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited in its capacity as trustee of Flexi ABS Trust 2017-1. At the cut-off date at 6 February 2017, the total collateral pool consisted of 128,002 individual consumer loan contracts totalling AUD261.2m. The receivables are retail point-of-sale no-interest consumer-finance loans used to finance a wide variety of products. These include solar equipment (38.7%); jewellery (19.7%); roofing, shutters and guttering (6.1%); and other homeowner products. KEY RATING DRIVERS Availability of Excess Spread: The collateral pools' weighted-average (WA) implied interest rate is 17.8%; and as such the transaction yields significant levels of excess spread, which is used to support the rated classes. Experienced Originator: Certegy is a wholly owned subsidiary of FlexiGroup Limited (FlexiGroup), a provider of retail point-of-sale consumer finance. Certegy provides "no interest ever" consumer loans, a no interest product, and cheque-guarantee products in Australia. Certegy delivers its products through a network of retailers and service providers. Delinquencies greater than 30 days on Certegy's retail portfolio have historically tracked below 3.0%. Diverse and Granular Portfolio: The portfolio consists of receivables originated to a geographically diversified pool of Australian retail customers across many asset types. The average contract size is AUD2,041, while the WA remaining term stands at 24.4 months. Homeowners make up 52% of borrowers, of which 38.7% relates to solar products, and 40.9% are repeat Certegy customers. Support Features: A liquidity reserve, funded by proceeds from issuance, will ensure stable cash flows for all rated notes and trust expenses. A derivative reserve account will be established to set aside voluntary prepayments made by borrowers to ensure sufficient income is available to cover future swap payments. No Residual Value Risk: All securitised loans are structured so there is no exposure to residual value risk, with the borrower liable for such risks at all times. RATING SENSITIVITIES Unexpected increases in the frequency of defaults could produce loss levels higher than Fitch's base case, possibly resulting in negative rating action on the notes. Fitch has evaluated the sensitivity of the ratings to increased defaults over the life of the transaction. The agency's analysis found that the ratings assigned to the class A2 and A2-G (the A2 notes), and D notes were sensitive to Fitch's mild (10% increase) default stress where the ratings on these notes declined by one notch from the ratings assigned to each of these classes. Under Fitch's moderate (25% increase) default stress, the ratings on the class A2, B, C and D notes declined by two notches from the rating assigned to each of these classes. The class E notes under a medium (25% increase) default stress deteriorated by one notch to 'BB+sf'. Under Fitch's more severe default stress scenario, in which the base case defaults increased by 50%, the ratings on the class A2 deteriorated further to 'A+sf', while the ratings of the class B, C, D and E notes' declined to 'A-sf', 'BBBsf', 'BB+sf' and 'BB-sf', respectively. The class A1 notes were not sensitive to Fitch's mild (10% increase), medium (25% increase), or more severe (50% increase), default stresses. USE OF THIRD-PARTY DUE DILIGENCE PURSUANT TO SEC RULE 17G-10 Form ABS Due Diligence-15E was not provided to, or reviewed by, Fitch in relation to this rating action. REPRESENTATIONS, WARRANTIES AND ENFORCEMENT MECHANISMS A description of the transaction's representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms (RW&Es) that are disclosed in the offering document and which relate to the underlying asset pool is available by accessing the appendix referenced under "Related Research" below. The Appendix also contains a comparison of these RW&Es to those Fitch considers typical for the asset class as detailed in the Special Report titled "Representations, Warranties and Enforcement Mechanisms in Global Structured Finance Transactions," dated 31 May 2016. DATA ADEQUACY Prior to the transaction closing, Fitch sought to receive a third party assessment conducted on the asset portfolio information, but none was available for this transaction. Fitch, as part of its ongoing monitoring, conducted a review of a small targeted sample of Certegy's origination files, and found the information contained in the reviewed files to be adequately consistent with the originator's policies and practices and the other information provided to the agency about the asset portfolio. Overall, Fitch's assessment of the asset-pool information relied upon for the agency's rating analysis according to its applicable rating methodologies indicates that it is adequately reliable. Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities are further discussed in the corresponding New Issue report entitled "Flexi ABS Trust 2017-1", published today. SOURCES OF INFORMATION The information below was used in the analysis: - Loan-by-loan data provided by FlexiGroup as of 6 February 2017 - Certegy arrears provided by FlexiGroup as of 13 January 2017 - Historical static loss data provided by FlexiGroup as of 13 January 2017 - Transaction documentation provided by King & Wood Mallesons, the issuer's counsel. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying information used in the analysis of the rated notes is public. 