Dec 27 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned ratings to PUMA Sub-Fund
B-1's Class AB residential mortgage-backed floating rate notes. PUMA Sub-Fund
B-1 consists of notes backed by residential mortgages originated by a panel of
retail mortgage brokers and wholesale mortgage managers under the PUMA
securitisation programme of Macquarie Bank Limited (MBL, A/Stable/F1). The
transaction has been upsized and restructured with the addition of the Class AB
tranche.
The ratings are as follows:
AUD435,580,000 Class AB notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
The notes are issued by Perpetual Limited in its capacity as trustee of PUMA
Sub-Fund B-1.
Fitch has also confirmed that the proposed restructure, upsizing and issuance
will not result in a withdrawal or downgrade on the rating assigned by Fitch to
PUMA Sub-Fund B-1 Class A notes.
The current structure is as follows:
AUD6,608,800,000 Class A notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
AUD435,580,000 Class AB notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
AUD 465,620,000 Class B notes: 'NR'sf;
PUMA Sub-Fund B-1 has a 10-year revolving period of which it has four years and
three months remaining. Fitch is comfortable with the long revolving period
because the portfolio stratifications have not changed significantly since the
initial issue, Macquarie Bank's product mix has not materially changed over this
time, and the portfolio is performing as expected.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Long-Term 'AAAsf' ratings on the Class AB notes are based on the quality of
the collateral; the credit enhancement provided by the subordinate Class B
notes; the quality of the transaction counterparties and Macquarie
Securitisation Limited's underwriting and servicing capabilities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Unexpected decreases in the value of residential property, or increases in the
frequency of foreclosures, and loss severity on defaulted mortgages could
produce loss levels higher than Fitch's base case, in turn resulting in
potential negative rating actions on the notes. Fitch evaluated the sensitivity
of the ratings assigned to PUMA Sub-Fund B-1 to increased defaults and reduced
recovery rates over the life of the transaction.