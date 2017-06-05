(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB-/RR2'
rating to Tenet
Healthcare Corporation's (Tenet) $1.9 billion senior secured
first-lien notes,
and a 'B-/RR5' rating to each of Tenet's $1.4 billion senior
secured second-lien
notes and $500 million senior unsecured notes issues. Proceeds
will be used to
refinance existing debt and to pay related fees and expenses.
The Rating Outlook
is Stable. The ratings apply to $15.5 billion of debt
outstanding at March 31,
2017. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Tenet's 'B' Issuer Default Rating reflects:
Favorable Operating Profile: Tenet is among the largest
for-profit operators of
acute care hospitals in the U.S., particularly following the
acquisition of a
majority interest in United Surgical Partners International
(USPI) in 2015, a
leading operator of ambulatory surgery and imaging centers. The
USPI transaction
improved Tenet's payor mix and boosted its position in more
profitable
outpatient services. USPI also provides an offset to Fitch's
expectation for
flat to declining inpatient hospital volumes due to a secular
shift toward
lower-cost care.
Lingering High Leverage: Debt funding of the USPI transaction
prolonged the
deleveraging horizon Fitch considered following Tenet's 2013
acquisition of
Vanguard Health Systems, Inc. Deleveraging has been slow because
it relies
primarily on EBITDA growth. Tenet's weak free-cash-flow (FCF)
has limited the
company's ability to repay debt; at March 31, 2017 leverage was
7.3x.
FCF Persistently Weak: Improved profitability and lower cash
interest expense
following the refinancing of high-cost debt are contributing to
slightly
improving FCF (CFO less capital expenditures and dividends to
associates and
minorities), but the level remains weak, both on an absolute
basis and compared
with the company's peer group. During 2016, Tenet issued $750
million of
second-lien notes and used the bulk of the proceeds to fund a
$517 million
litigation settlement. Without the payment, FCF would have been
about breakeven.
Uncertain Future of the Affordable Care Act (ACA): The American
Health Care Act
(AHCA), a Republican-sponsored bill that recently passed the
House and is now
being debated in the Senate, rolls back the ACA's individual and
employer
mandates and reduces its enhanced federal funding for Medicaid.
This will
pressure hospital companies' margins unless offset by
cost-saving measures or
higher reimbursement. Tenet's management has stated that the ACA
has been a
headwind to earnings considering its associated cuts to Medicare
payments.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Tenet
include:
--Top-line growth of about 1.1% 2017 and 1.9% in 2018; this
assumes
low-single-digit organic growth in the hospital operations
segment and
mid-single-digit organic growth in the Conifer Health Solutions
and ambulatory
care segments, and that the recently announced divestiture of
Tenet's Houston
area hospitals to HCA is completed in 4Q17;
--Operating EBITDA margin (Fitch's EBITDA calculation excludes
income from
affiliates) of 12.1% in 2017 and expanding slightly through the
forecast period;
--Tenet will spend about $1.3 billion to acquire the remaining
43.7% interest in
the USPI joint venture through 2019, including $711 million in
2017;
--Capital expenditures of $734 million in 2017, and capital
intensity remaining
below 4% through 2020;
--FCF (CFO less capital expenditures and dividends to associates
and minorities)
of about $300 million in 2017, and 2017-2020 FCF margin of
1%-2%;
--Total debt/EBITDA after dividends to associates and minorities
is 7.1x at the
end of 2017 and declines to about 6.0x by 2020 due to EBITDA
growth and proceeds
from hospital divestitures used to repay debt.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A reversal in positive trends could result in a negative rating
action,
particularly if coupled with capital deployment that requires
additional debt
funding. Specifically, gross debt/EBITDA after associate and
minority dividends
durably above 7.0x coupled with a cash flow deficit that
requires incremental
debt funding are likely to cause a downgrade to 'B-'.
Maintenance of Tenet's 'B' Issuer Default Rating considers gross
debt/EBITDA
after associate and minority dividends declining to about 6.0x
over the next
several years as a result of growth in EBITDA and some
divestiture proceeds used
for debt repayment. Maintenance of the rating also considers
that Tenet will
make continued slow progress in expanding operating and FCF
margins. An
expectation of gross debt/EBITDA after associate and minority
dividends
sustained near 5.5x and an FCF margin of 3%-4% could result in
an upgrade to
'B+'.
LIQUIDITY
At March 31, 2017, liquidity was provided by $572 million of
cash on hand and
$998 million of availability on the $1 billion capacity bank
revolver. Fitch
expects that proceeds from the new debt issuances will be used
to refinance all
debt maturing in 2018 as well as most of Tenet's 2019
maturities. Tenet's debt
agreements do not include financial maintenance covenants aside
from a 1.5x
fixed-charge coverage ratio test in the bank agreement that is
only in effect
during a liquidity event, defined as whenever available
asset-based lending
(ABL) facility capacity is less than $100 million. LTM
EBITDA/interest paid
equals 2.3x.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch rates Tenet as follows:
Tenet Healthcare Corp.
--Long-term IDR 'B';
--Senior secured ABL facility 'BB/RR1';
--Senior secured first-lien notes 'BB-/RR2';
--Senior secured second-lien notes 'B-/RR5';
--Senior unsecured notes 'B-/RR5'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The Recovery Ratings are pro forma for the refinancing. The
'BB/RR1' and
'BB-/RR2' ratings for Tenet's ABL facility and the senior
secured first-lien
notes reflect Fitch's expectation of 100% recovery for the ABL
facility and 80%
recovery for the first-lien secured notes, respectively, under a
bankruptcy
scenario. The 'B-/RR5' rating on the senior secured second lien
notes and senior
unsecured notes reflects Fitch's expectations of recovery of 30%
of outstanding
principal. The ABL facility is assumed to be fully recovered
before the other
secured debt in the capital structure. The ABL facility is
secured by a
first-priority lien on the patient accounts receivable of all of
the borrower's
wholly owned hospital subsidiaries, while the first- and
second-lien secured
notes are secured by the capital stock of the operating
subsidiaries, making the
notes structurally subordinate to the ABL facility with respect
to the accounts
receivable collateral.
Fitch estimates an enterprise value (EV) on a going concern
basis of $8 billion
for Tenet, net of a standard deduction of 10% for administrative
claims. The EV
assumption is based on a 43% haircut to Fitch's 2017 forecast
for Tenet's EBITDA
after dividends to associates and minorities. Fitch then applies
a 7x multiple
based on observation of both recent transactions/takeout and
public market
multiples in the healthcare industry.
Fitch assumes that Tenet would draw $500 million or 50% of the
available
capacity on the $1 billion ABL facility in a bankruptcy
scenario, and includes
that amount in the claims waterfall. The revolver is
collateralized by patient
accounts receivable, and Fitch assumes a reduction in the
borrowing base in a
distressed scenario, limiting the amount Tenet can draw on the
facility.
Based on the definitions of the secured debt agreements, Fitch
believes that the
group of operating subsidiaries that guarantee the secured debt
excludes any
non-wholly owned and non-domestic subsidiaries, and therefore
does not encompass
most of the value of the Conifer and ambulatory care segments.
At March 31,
2017, about 60% of consolidated LTM EBITDA was contributed by
the hospital
operations segment, and Fitch uses this value as a proxy to
determine the rough
value of the secured debt collateral of $4.8 billion. Fitch
assumes this amount
is completely consumed by the ABL facility and the first-lien
lenders, leaving
$3.2 billion of residual value to be distributed to the
remaining $1.8 billion
of first-lien claims, the second-lien secured and unsecured
claims.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Megan Neuburger, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0501
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Britton Costa, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0524
Committee Chairperson
Peter Molica
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0288
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments -
--Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back
non-cash stock-based
compensation.
Relevant Committee Date: Nov. 16, 2016.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates - Effective from 27
September 2016
to 10 March 2017 (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers -
Effective from 7 April 2016 to 21 November 2016 (pub. 05 Apr
2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
