(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, June 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB-/RR2' rating to Tenet Healthcare Corporation's (Tenet) $1.9 billion senior secured first-lien notes, and a 'B-/RR5' rating to each of Tenet's $1.4 billion senior secured second-lien notes and $500 million senior unsecured notes issues. Proceeds will be used to refinance existing debt and to pay related fees and expenses. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The ratings apply to $15.5 billion of debt outstanding at March 31, 2017. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS Tenet's 'B' Issuer Default Rating reflects: Favorable Operating Profile: Tenet is among the largest for-profit operators of acute care hospitals in the U.S., particularly following the acquisition of a majority interest in United Surgical Partners International (USPI) in 2015, a leading operator of ambulatory surgery and imaging centers. The USPI transaction improved Tenet's payor mix and boosted its position in more profitable outpatient services. USPI also provides an offset to Fitch's expectation for flat to declining inpatient hospital volumes due to a secular shift toward lower-cost care. Lingering High Leverage: Debt funding of the USPI transaction prolonged the deleveraging horizon Fitch considered following Tenet's 2013 acquisition of Vanguard Health Systems, Inc. Deleveraging has been slow because it relies primarily on EBITDA growth. Tenet's weak free-cash-flow (FCF) has limited the company's ability to repay debt; at March 31, 2017 leverage was 7.3x. FCF Persistently Weak: Improved profitability and lower cash interest expense following the refinancing of high-cost debt are contributing to slightly improving FCF (CFO less capital expenditures and dividends to associates and minorities), but the level remains weak, both on an absolute basis and compared with the company's peer group. During 2016, Tenet issued $750 million of second-lien notes and used the bulk of the proceeds to fund a $517 million litigation settlement. Without the payment, FCF would have been about breakeven. Uncertain Future of the Affordable Care Act (ACA): The American Health Care Act (AHCA), a Republican-sponsored bill that recently passed the House and is now being debated in the Senate, rolls back the ACA's individual and employer mandates and reduces its enhanced federal funding for Medicaid. This will pressure hospital companies' margins unless offset by cost-saving measures or higher reimbursement. Tenet's management has stated that the ACA has been a headwind to earnings considering its associated cuts to Medicare payments. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Tenet include: --Top-line growth of about 1.1% 2017 and 1.9% in 2018; this assumes low-single-digit organic growth in the hospital operations segment and mid-single-digit organic growth in the Conifer Health Solutions and ambulatory care segments, and that the recently announced divestiture of Tenet's Houston area hospitals to HCA is completed in 4Q17; --Operating EBITDA margin (Fitch's EBITDA calculation excludes income from affiliates) of 12.1% in 2017 and expanding slightly through the forecast period; --Tenet will spend about $1.3 billion to acquire the remaining 43.7% interest in the USPI joint venture through 2019, including $711 million in 2017; --Capital expenditures of $734 million in 2017, and capital intensity remaining below 4% through 2020; --FCF (CFO less capital expenditures and dividends to associates and minorities) of about $300 million in 2017, and 2017-2020 FCF margin of 1%-2%; --Total debt/EBITDA after dividends to associates and minorities is 7.1x at the end of 2017 and declines to about 6.0x by 2020 due to EBITDA growth and proceeds from hospital divestitures used to repay debt. RATING SENSITIVITIES A reversal in positive trends could result in a negative rating action, particularly if coupled with capital deployment that requires additional debt funding. Specifically, gross debt/EBITDA after associate and minority dividends durably above 7.0x coupled with a cash flow deficit that requires incremental debt funding are likely to cause a downgrade to 'B-'. Maintenance of Tenet's 'B' Issuer Default Rating considers gross debt/EBITDA after associate and minority dividends declining to about 6.0x over the next several years as a result of growth in EBITDA and some divestiture proceeds used for debt repayment. Maintenance of the rating also considers that Tenet will make continued slow progress in expanding operating and FCF margins. An expectation of gross debt/EBITDA after associate and minority dividends sustained near 5.5x and an FCF margin of 3%-4% could result in an upgrade to 'B+'. LIQUIDITY At March 31, 2017, liquidity was provided by $572 million of cash on hand and $998 million of availability on the $1 billion capacity bank revolver. Fitch expects that proceeds from the new debt issuances will be used to refinance all debt maturing in 2018 as well as most of Tenet's 2019 maturities. Tenet's debt agreements do not include financial maintenance covenants aside from a 1.5x fixed-charge coverage ratio test in the bank agreement that is only in effect during a liquidity event, defined as whenever available asset-based lending (ABL) facility capacity is less than $100 million. LTM EBITDA/interest paid equals 2.3x. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch rates Tenet as follows: Tenet Healthcare Corp. --Long-term IDR 'B'; --Senior secured ABL facility 'BB/RR1'; --Senior secured first-lien notes 'BB-/RR2'; --Senior secured second-lien notes 'B-/RR5'; --Senior unsecured notes 'B-/RR5'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The Recovery Ratings are pro forma for the refinancing. The 'BB/RR1' and 'BB-/RR2' ratings for Tenet's ABL facility and the senior secured first-lien notes reflect Fitch's expectation of 100% recovery for the ABL facility and 80% recovery for the first-lien secured notes, respectively, under a bankruptcy scenario. The 'B-/RR5' rating on the senior secured second lien notes and senior unsecured notes reflects Fitch's expectations of recovery of 30% of outstanding principal. The ABL facility is assumed to be fully recovered before the other secured debt in the capital structure. The ABL facility is secured by a first-priority lien on the patient accounts receivable of all of the borrower's wholly owned hospital subsidiaries, while the first- and second-lien secured notes are secured by the capital stock of the operating subsidiaries, making the notes structurally subordinate to the ABL facility with respect to the accounts receivable collateral. Fitch estimates an enterprise value (EV) on a going concern basis of $8 billion for Tenet, net of a standard deduction of 10% for administrative claims. The EV assumption is based on a 43% haircut to Fitch's 2017 forecast for Tenet's EBITDA after dividends to associates and minorities. Fitch then applies a 7x multiple based on observation of both recent transactions/takeout and public market multiples in the healthcare industry. Fitch assumes that Tenet would draw $500 million or 50% of the available capacity on the $1 billion ABL facility in a bankruptcy scenario, and includes that amount in the claims waterfall. The revolver is collateralized by patient accounts receivable, and Fitch assumes a reduction in the borrowing base in a distressed scenario, limiting the amount Tenet can draw on the facility. Based on the definitions of the secured debt agreements, Fitch believes that the group of operating subsidiaries that guarantee the secured debt excludes any non-wholly owned and non-domestic subsidiaries, and therefore does not encompass most of the value of the Conifer and ambulatory care segments. At March 31, 2017, about 60% of consolidated LTM EBITDA was contributed by the hospital operations segment, and Fitch uses this value as a proxy to determine the rough value of the secured debt collateral of $4.8 billion. Fitch assumes this amount is completely consumed by the ABL facility and the first-lien lenders, leaving $3.2 billion of residual value to be distributed to the remaining $1.8 billion of first-lien claims, the second-lien secured and unsecured claims. Contact: Primary Analyst Megan Neuburger, CFA Managing Director +1-212-908-0501 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Britton Costa, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-0524 Committee Chairperson Peter Molica Senior Director +1-212-908-0288 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - --Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back non-cash stock-based compensation. Relevant Committee Date: Nov. 16, 2016. 