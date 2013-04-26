(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 26 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned the Russian Republic of Sakha's (Yakutia) RUB2.5bn domestic bond issue (ISIN RU000A0JTVM6), due 24 April 2018, a final Long-term local currency rating of 'BBB-' and a final National Long-term rating of 'AA+(rus)'.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The bond represents a senior and unsecured obligation of the Russian Republic of Sakha's (Yakutia). Fitch considers the ratings of the bond to be linked to the Long-term local currency rating and National Long-term rating of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia). The region has Long-term local and foreign currency ratings of 'BBB-' and a National Long-term rating of 'AA+(rus)'. The Long-term ratings have Stable Outlooks. The region's Short-term foreign currency rating is 'F2'.

Fitch forecasts Sakha will maintain a sound budgetary performance with a strong operating margin at about 16% in 2013-2014 driven by continued economic growth. The agency expects the region's direct risk to remain low at about RUB10bn in absolute terms and at about 10% of current revenue in 2013. Sakha's debt coverage ratio (direct risk/current balance) will be exceptionally strong at below one year in 2013-2014.

Sakha is Russia's largest region by area situated in Siberia and is rich in natural resources. It accounts for 0.7% of the national population and 1% of the national GDP.

The bond has 20 quarterly coupons with following rates: 1-8 coupons - 8.2% annually, 9-12 - 9.2% annually, 13-16 - 8.7% annually, 17-20 - 8.45% annually.

The principal will be amortised by 10% of the initial bond issue value on 21 October 2015 and by 20% of the initial bond issue value on 19 October 2016, 19 April 2017 and 18 October 2017. The remaining 30% of the initial bond issue value will be repaid on 24 April 2018. The proceeds from the new bond will be used to finance the region's capital expenditure and the repayment of maturing debt.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The issue's rating would be sensitive to any movement in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia)'s Long-term local currency rating.

A credit analysis on the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) is available on www.fitchratings.com.