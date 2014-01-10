Jan 10 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Richmond Park CLO III Limited notes final ratings, as follows:
EUR351.050m class A-1: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
EUR74.375m class A-2: 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
EUR34.210m class B: 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
EUR26.785m class C: 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
EUR46.110m class D: 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable
EUR15.610m class E: 'B- sf'; Outlook Stable
EUR67.550m subordinated notes: not rated
Richmond Park CLO Limited is an arbitrage cash flow collateralised loan
obligation (CLO). Net proceeds from the note issuance were used to purchase a
EUR595m portfolio of European leveraged loans and bonds. The portfolio is
managed by Blackstone/GSO Debt Funds Europe Limited. The transaction has a four
year re-investment period scheduled to end in 2018.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Payment Frequency Switch
The notes pay quarterly while the portfolio assets can reset to a semi-annual
basis. The transaction has an interest smoothing account, but no liquidity
facility. Nevertheless, a large proportion of assets resetting to a semi-annual
basis in any one quarterly period may cause a liquidity stress for the
non-deferrable senior notes. The reset risk is mitigated by a switch option
whereby the payment frequency on the notes will switch to semi-annual if, during
any due period, 20.0% or more of the portfolio assets reset to a semi-annual
basis and as a result the projected portfolio proceeds for the following
quarterly payment date are insufficient to cover the accrued interest on the
senior notes on the payment date. The eligibility criteria prevent the purchase
of assets paying interest less frequently than semi-annually.
Portfolio Credit Quality
The covenanted minimum Fitch weighted average rating factor for assigning
ratings is 34.0. Fitch therefore expects the average credit quality of obligors
to be in the 'B'/'B-' range. Fitch has public ratings or credit opinions on all
assets in the initial portfolio.
Above Average Recoveries
Portfolio profile tests ensure that at least 90.0% of the portfolio will
comprise senior secured assets. Fitch views the recovery prospects for these
assets as more favourable than for second-lien, unsecured and mezzanine assets.
The covenanted minimum weighted average recovery rate for assigning expected
ratings is 69.5%. Fitch assigns Recovery Ratings to all assets in the initial
portfolio.
Limited Interest Rate Risk
The notes pay on a floating index while 10.0% of the portfolio assets can be
fixed rate. Fitch modelled a 10.0% fixed-rate bucket in its analysis and the
rated notes can withstand the excess spread compression in a rising interest
rate environment.
Limited FX Risk
Asset swaps are used to mitigate any currency risk on non-euro-denominated
assets. The transaction is allowed to invest up to 10.0% of the portfolio in
non-euro-denominated assets, provided that suitable asset swaps can be entered
into.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A 25% increase in the expected obligor default probability would lead to a
downgrade of one to two notches for the rated notes. A 25% reduction in the
expected recovery rates would lead to a downgrade of one to three notches for
the rated notes.
Amendments to Documents
The transaction documents may be amended subject to rating agency confirmation
or noteholder approval. Where rating agency confirmation relates to risk
factors, Fitch will analyse the proposed change and may provide a rating action
commentary if the change has a negative impact on the then current ratings. Such
amendments may delay the repayment of the notes as long as Fitch's analysis
confirms the expected repayment of principal at the legal final maturity.
If in the agency's opinion the amendment is risk-neutral from a rating
perspective, Fitch may decline to comment. Noteholders should be aware that the
structure considers the confirmation to be given if Fitch declines to comment.
Key Rating Drivers and additional Rating Sensitivities are further described in
the accompanying new issue report
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Richmond Park CLO Limited