July 9 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Rural Hipotecario XV
F.T.A.'s mortgage-backed floating-rate notes due May 2058 expected ratings, as
follows:
EUR476,100,000 class A notes 'Asf(EXP)'; Outlook Negative
EUR52,900,000 class B notes: 'CCCsf(EXP)'; Recovery Estimate of 90%
This is a multi-originator securitisation of a EUR529m static pool of Spanish
residential mortgage loans, originated and serviced by Caja Rural de Asturias,
Caja Rural de Granada, and Caja Rural de Albacete, Ciudad Real y Cuenca (the
originators, unrated). The expected ratings address timely payment of interest
and ultimate payment of principal on the class A notes, and ultimate payment of
interest and principal on the class B notes by the legal final maturity date of
the notes in May 2058.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
In deriving the lifetime default rate of the securitised portfolio under a base
case scenario, Fitch has adjusted the observed default rates upwards by a factor
of 1.3x. This adjustment captures our opinion that the actual roll rates into
default are unsustainable and cannot be relied on. Fitch received historical
cumulative arrears data covering 2004 to 2012 from the originators based on
their past RMBS securitisations.
Fitch believes the securitised portfolio has prime characteristics with 100%
first lien positions, all residential mortgage loans with a moderate weighted
average (WA) OLTV of 65.24%, and an indexed WA CLTV of 66.13% estimated by the
agency taking into consideration the almost six years of seasoning. The pool is
mainly concentrated in three regions Andalucia (31.5%), Asturias (28.5%) and
Castilla La Mancha (35%).
Fitch believes that servicer disruption risk, caused by the default of one
servicer, is adequately mitigated by the incorporation of purpose specific
liquidity reserves and the appointment of a cold back-up servicer, Banco
Cooperativo Espanol S.A. (BCE, BBB/Negative/F3). BCE provides the Spanish Credit
Cooperative Group with a common range of services and uses the same IT systems.
Fitch has incorporated into the cash flow analysis potential losses derived from
basis and reset risk, as the structure is unhedged. The notes are referenced to
three-month EURIBOR with quarterly resets, while most loans are referenced to
12-month EURIBOR with annual, bi-annual and quarterly resets.
In analysing recovery timing, as a consequence of the recently approved Decree
Law 6/2013 in Andalucia, Fitch has increased the recovery timing in this region
by up to a maximum of three years for first homes. Additionally, Fitch believes
that the structure adequately mitigates the risk of recovery cash flows being
obtained after the legal maturity of the notes, as there is a difference of 6.5
years between the final scheduled maturity date of the loans and that of the
notes.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch believes the key risks that could introduce volatility for the ratings are
home price declines beyond expectations, as these could limit recoveries, and a
change of the current legal framework materially, weakening the full recourse
nature of the Spanish mortgage market, as this scenario could change borrower
payment behaviour. The Negative Outlook on the notes rated above 'CCCsf'
reflects the uncertainty associated with changes to the mortgage enforcement
framework.
Fitch's expectation under a 'Bsf' stress scenario is linked to a WA lifetime
loss rate of 4.08%, which results from a WA foreclosure frequency assumption of
7.57% and a WA recovery rate expectation of 46.09%. The assumed WA loss rate in
an 'A' rating scenario is of 11.28%.