(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, July 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Russian Standard
Bank's (RSB; B+/Stable/b+) "new style" subordinated debt issue
with write-off
features a final long-term rating of 'B'/'RR5'. The bonds have a
coupon of 11.5%
payable semi-annually, mature in January 2024 and are callable
in January 2019.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
RSB's "new style" Tier 2 subordinated debt issue has been rated
one notch lower
than the bank's Viability Rating (VR). This includes (i) zero
notches for
additional non-performance risk relative to the VR, as Fitch
believes these
instruments should only absorb losses once a bank reaches, or is
very close to,
the point of non-viability; and (ii) one notch for loss
severity, (one notch,
rather than two, as these issues will not be deeply
subordinated, and will
actually rank pari passu with "old style" subordinated debt in
case of a
bankruptcy).
The issue will have coupon/principal write-down features, which
in accordance
with recently adopted Russian legislation, will be triggered if:
(i) the bank's
core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio decreases below 2%; or (ii)
bankruptcy
prevention measures are introduced in respect to the bank by the
Deposit
Insurance Agency. The latter is possible as soon as a bank
breaches any of its
mandatory capital ratios or is in breach of certain other
liquidity and capital
requirements.
For more details on Fitch's approach on rating subordinated debt
issues of
Russian banks see "Implementation of New Capital Rules in
Russia: Moderately
Positive, Unlikely to Lead to Rating Changes" dated 19 April
2013 at
www.fitchratings.com.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The issue's rating is linked to the bank's VR and would
therefore likely be
upgraded or downgraded following similar action on the VR.
Downward pressure on RSB's VR, and consequently the issue's
ratings, could stem
from (i) a further material increase of contingent risks or
weakening of
capitalisation as a result of the shareholder acquisition of
CEDC; (ii) a
significant liquidity squeeze; or (iii) significant asset
quality deterioration,
driven for example by a marked downturn of operating
environment.
The gradual rebuilding of the bank's capitalisation, along with
moderation of
group risks could result in an upgrade of RSB's VR and the issue
ratings. For
more information on RSB's rating sensitivities see "Fitch
Upgrades Two and
Affirms Three Russian Consumer Finance Banks" dated 21 March
2013 at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Dmitri Vasiliev
Associate Director
+7 495 956 5576
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya Str, 26
Moscow
Secondary Analyst
Konstantin Yakimovich
Analyst
+7 495 956 9978
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid
Securities',
dated 5 December 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
