(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/FRANKFURT, April 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
German non-life
insurer R+V Allgemeine Versicherung AG (R+V Non-Life) an Insurer
Financial
Strength (IFS) rating of 'AA' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has
also affirmed R+V
Lebensversicherung AG's (R+V Life), R+V Lebensversicherung
a.G.'s (R+V Mutual)
and Condor Lebensversicherungs-Aktiengesellschaft's (Condor) IFS
ratings at
'AA'. The Outlook on all ratings is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch views R+V Non-Life, R+V Life, R+V Mutual and Condor as
'core' to the R+V
insurance group and the ratings are therefore aligned with the
agency's view of
the R+V group as a whole, in line with our insurance group
rating methodology.
The R+V group's holding company is R+V Versicherung AG, which is
92%-owned by DZ
Bank AG (Issuer Default Rating AA-/Stable). DZ Bank AG is the
central bank
within Germany's cooperative bank assurance group
Genossenschaftliche
FinanzGruppe (GFG; AA-/Stable). Fitch takes a positive view of
the ownership of
the R+V group by DZ Bank AG/GFG in that the bank would support
the insurance
group, if necessary. This has been reflected in a two-notch
rating uplift from
the agency's standalone assessment for the R+V group's implied
Issuer Default
Rating.
The ratings are supported by the R+V group's strong
capitalisation, market
position and operating performance. Offsetting these positive
rating factors is
the R+V group's significant duration gap in the German life
business and a
geographical focus on Germany.
Fitch assesses the group's capitalisation as 'very strong',
which we expect to
have been maintained in 2016. Under Fitch's Prism Factor Based
Model (Prism
FBM), the R+V group scored 'very strong' based on end-2015 and
our forecasted
end-2016 financials. This was supported by the group's
regulatory solvency I
margin of 185% at end-2015. We expect the R+V group to report a
ratio higher
than 170% under Solvency II for end-2016.
The R+V group is one of the top five primary insurance groups in
Germany holding
the third position in both, the life and the non-life segment
while its position
in health is lower. Measured by gross written premiums (GWP) in
2015, R+V Life
is Germany's second-largest life insurer and R+V Non-Life the
country's
fifth-largest non-life insurer. The R+V group has consistently
increased its
market share in recent years.
For 2016 Fitch expects the R+V group to have maintained the
strong operating
performance it reported in 2015. However, we expect the R+V
group's non-life
segment to report a net combined ratio close to 100% (2015:
101.3%) for 2016,
which would be weaker than our expectation for the German market
of 95% (2015:
94.8%).
Fitch assesses the R+V group's asset/liability and liquidity
management at 'bbb'
(ALM score). Compared with the group's rating, the weak ALM
score is primarily
driven by the R+V group's large duration mismatch for the German
life business.
Fitch believes that the R+V group's asset duration is below the
average duration
of German life insurers.
R+V Non-Life and R+V Life are the R+V group's main operating
non-life and life
insurers respectively. Condor serves as a specialist for
independent financial
advisors in individual life and R+V Mutual is a life specialist
for mid- and
high-net worth clients and a pension provider.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a downgrade of
GFG/DZ Bank AG's
ratings, a change in Fitch's view of the R+V group's strategic
importance to
GFG/DZ Bank AG or a change in Fitch's view of the entities' core
status within
the R+V group.
Key rating triggers for an upgrade include an upgrade of GFG/DZ
Bank AG's
ratings, and the entities maintaining their strategic importance
for the R+V
group and GFG/DZ Bank AG.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dr Christoph Schmitt
Director
+49 69 768076 121
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
60311 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Secondary Analyst
Dr Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 118
Committee Chairperson
Willem Loots
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1808
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 15 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001