July 8 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned South Africa-based Sanlam
Life Insurance Limited's (Sanlam, National IFS 'AA+(zaf)'/Stable) proposed issue
of subordinated debt securities of up to ZAR1.16bn a 'A+(zaf)(EXP)' expected
rating, in line with Fitch's standard notching practices. The final rating is
contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to information already
received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Sanlam expects to use the proceeds in the framework of its active capital
management. The redemption of Sanlam's outstanding ZAR1.16bn subordinated bond
at 9.54% coupon, callable 15 August 2013 with a maturity date of 15 August 2018
and the issuance of the new bond are expected to happen simultaneously, keeping
financial leverage unchanged (8% at year-end 2012).
The securities will be issued with a 10-year maturity, callable after a period
of five to seven years and are expected to pay a fixed coupon semi-annually. The
notes include a mandatory interest deferral feature which is triggered when the
company's level of regulatory minimum capital requirement is breached.
The subordinated bond has been structured for Tier 2 own funds eligibility
according to QIS2 specifications under the Solvency Assessment and Management
(SAM) regime. According to Fitch's methodology, this subordinated bond is
classified as 100% capital due to regulatory override within Fitch's risk-based
capital calculation and is classified as 100% debt for the agency's financial
leverage calculations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch considers an upgrade to be unlikely in the near term. However, the key
rating driver that could result in an upgrade in the medium term is mainly an
increase in the group's scale and scope. At the same time, operating performance
and capitalisation would have to remain strong at current levels.
A substantial and sustained deterioration in capitalisation (based on Fitch's
risk-based assessment) or a drop in Sanlam's shareholders' funds of 25% for a
sustained period, and/or poor operating performance driven by a significant fall
in equity markets, narrower new-business margins or a severe weakening of market
share could lead to a downgrade.