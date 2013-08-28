(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, August 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned South Africa-based Sanlam Life Insurance Limited's (Sanlam, National IFS 'AA+(zaf)'/Stable) issue of subordinated debt securities of ZAR1.16bn a 'A+(zaf)' final rating, in line with Fitch's standard notching practices. The assignment of the final rating follows the completion of the bond issuance and receipt of documents conforming to the information previously received. The final rating is the same as the expected rating assigned on 8 July 2013. KEY RATING DRIVERS The securities have a 10-year maturity, callable after a period of five years and will pay an 8.70% fixed coupon semi-annually. The notes include a mandatory interest deferral feature, which is triggered when the company's level of regulatory minimum capital requirement is breached. The redemption of Sanlam's outstanding ZAR1.16bn subordinated bond at 9.54% coupon, callable 15 August 2013 with a maturity date of 15 August 2018 and the issuance of the new bond occurred on the same day, meaning financial leverage is unchanged (8% at year-end 2012). The subordinated bond qualifies for Tier 2 own funds eligibility according to QIS2 specifications under the Solvency Assessment and Management (SAM) regime. According to Fitch's methodology, this subordinated bond is classified as 100% capital due to regulatory override within Fitch's risk-based capital calculation and is classified as 100% debt for the agency's financial leverage calculations. RATING SENSITIVITIES Fitch considers an upgrade unlikely in the near term. However, the key rating driver that could result in an upgrade in the medium term is mainly an increase in the group's scale and scope. At the same time, operating performance and capitalisation would have to remain strong at current levels. A substantial and sustained deterioration in capitalisation (based on Fitch's risk-based assessment) or a drop in Sanlam's shareholders' funds of 25% for a sustained period, and/or poor operating performance driven by a significant fall in equity markets, narrower new-business margins or a severe weakening of market share could lead to a downgrade. Contact: Primary Analyst Anna Bender Associate Director +44 20 3530 1671 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Committee Chairperson Chris Waterman Managing Director +44 20 3530 1168 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 19 August 2013 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.