(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned South
Africa-based Sanlam
Life Insurance Limited's (Sanlam, National IFS
'AA+(zaf)'/Stable) issue of
subordinated debt securities of ZAR1.16bn a 'A+(zaf)' final
rating, in line with
Fitch's standard notching practices.
The assignment of the final rating follows the completion of the
bond issuance
and receipt of documents conforming to the information
previously received. The
final rating is the same as the expected rating assigned on 8
July 2013.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The securities have a 10-year maturity, callable after a period
of five years
and will pay an 8.70% fixed coupon semi-annually. The notes
include a mandatory
interest deferral feature, which is triggered when the company's
level of
regulatory minimum capital requirement is breached.
The redemption of Sanlam's outstanding ZAR1.16bn subordinated
bond at 9.54%
coupon, callable 15 August 2013 with a maturity date of 15
August 2018 and the
issuance of the new bond occurred on the same day, meaning
financial leverage is
unchanged (8% at year-end 2012).
The subordinated bond qualifies for Tier 2 own funds eligibility
according to
QIS2 specifications under the Solvency Assessment and Management
(SAM) regime.
According to Fitch's methodology, this subordinated bond is
classified as 100%
capital due to regulatory override within Fitch's risk-based
capital calculation
and is classified as 100% debt for the agency's financial
leverage calculations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch considers an upgrade unlikely in the near term. However,
the key rating
driver that could result in an upgrade in the medium term is
mainly an increase
in the group's scale and scope. At the same time, operating
performance and
capitalisation would have to remain strong at current levels.
A substantial and sustained deterioration in capitalisation
(based on Fitch's
risk-based assessment) or a drop in Sanlam's shareholders' funds
of 25% for a
sustained period, and/or poor operating performance driven by a
significant fall
in equity markets, narrower new-business margins or a severe
weakening of market
share could lead to a downgrade.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 19
August 2013 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
