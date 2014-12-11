(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, December 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Santander
Consumer Finance, S.A. (SCF) a Viability Rating of 'bbb+'. At
the same time, the
agency has affirmed SCF's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
at 'A-' with a
Stable Outlook, Short-term IDR at 'F2' and Support Rating (SR)
at '1'. A full
list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SENIOR AND, SUBORDINATED DEBT, AND SR
SCF's Long- and Short-Term IDRs and senior debt ratings are
equalised with
those of its parent, Banco Santander, S.A. (Santander;
A-/Stable) as Fitch
regards it as a core group subsidiary. We therefore believe
there is an
extremely high probability that support will be provided to SCF,
by its parent,
if required.
SCF is 100% owned (directly and indirectly) by Santander and is
an integral part
of the group as it manages most of the group's consumer finance
operations. Its
management and corporate culture are highly integrated with
those of Santander
and, and within regulatory restrictions, its capital and
liquidity are highly
fungible within the group
SCF's subordinated debt rating is notched down once from its
Long-term IDRs for
loss severity as Fitch believes that support from the parent can
neutralise the
non-performance risk of SCFs subordinated debt instruments.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SENIOR AND, SUBORDINATED DEBT,
AND SR
SCF's IDRs and debt ratings are sensitive to the same factors
that might drive a
change in Santander's IDRs. These rating sensitivities are
outlined in "Fitch
Upgrades Santander and BBVA to 'A-'; Stable Outlook" dated 6
June 2014 at
www.fitchratings.com.
While it is not our base case, SCF's ratings would also be
sensitive to a
reduction in Santander's stake in SCF or if it were to become
significantly less
integrated into the group, leading Fitch to no longer view SCF
as a core
subsidiary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS- VR
SCF's 'bbb+' VR, which reflects its standalone financial
strength, is based on
its strong consumer finance franchise and market share in
Europe, which supports
consistently healthy profitability, resilient asset quality
despite the
inherently riskier nature of consumer lending compared with
other retail banking
segments, its diversified funding structure and just adequate
liquidity and
capitalisation.
SCF has a leading consumer lending franchise in Europe, largely
built through
acquisitions in the past five years, and ranks among the top
three players in
the core markets where it operates. The bank's geographic
diversification is
well spread across Northern and Southern European countries,
although biased
towards Germany, which accounts for almost half of the group's
total loans.
Nordic countries account for another 16% and Spain and Italy for
12% and 9%,
respectively. The agreement with Banque PSA Finance, the auto
financing arm of
car manufacturers Peugeot-Citroen, to create a joint venture to
finance auto
loans in France will allow SCF to enter one of the few large
European economies
where it was not yet present. The agreement is expected to be
closed by 2015 or
early 2016.
Within its monoline consumer lending focus, SCF's product
diversification is
also well balanced between auto loans (about 48% of total
loans), other consumer
lending (38%) and retail mortgages (14%). In 2014, SCF
strengthened other
consumer lending activities by acquiring non-vehicle consumer
businesses in
Spain (Financiera El Corte Ingles) and Nordic countries (GE
Money Bank AB).
Fitch anticipates that SCF will now focus more on organic growth
while balancing
its product mix.
SCF's risk profile benefits from its large exposure to more
stable and highly
rated European economies, a large share of relatively less risky
secured
lending, mainly auto loans, and tight risk management controls
and risk
appetite. All this is reflected in its impaired loan ratio of
4.1% at end-1H14
and coverage ratio of 105%.
SCF's diversified profile within the consumer lending segment
supports healthy
net interest revenue generation. Combined with SCF's cost
efficiency, which
benefits from synergies obtained from forming part of Santander
group, this
provides financial flexibility to loan impairment charges, which
accounted for
about 30% of pre-impairment operating profit in 1H14.
In Fitch's opinion, SCF's capitalisation is just adequate for
the rating and in
the context of its business profile, with a fully loaded Basel
III CET 1 ratio
of 9.7%. However, on a non-risk-weighted basis, at 8.4% SCF's
tangible equity to
tangible assets ratio is sound. SCF's capitalisation is largely
managed by the
parent, Santander, which manages this on a "need-cost
optimisation" basis at
both the parent and bank subsidiary level. As a result, SCF has
limited
flexibility to retain earnings given the group's capital policy.
However, in our
assessment of capitalisation, we also take into account SCF's
well reserved
credit risks and, ultimately, potential capital support from the
parent.
SCF's funding and liquidity profile benefits from having banking
licences in
some of the countries where it operates. In particular, in
Germany retail
deposits represent a meaningful funding source and to date
roughly 50% of SCF's
total funding is comprised of retail deposits, which compares
well with
typically wholesale-funded peers. Other funding sources are
diversified by
instrument, although biased towards short-term maturities in
line with the
short-term nature of its lending activities. SCF has also
materially reduced
funding from the parent to only 3% of total funding at end-1H14
and it expects
this to be negligible by end-2014. This strategy fits in with
Santander's policy
to have self-funded subsidiaries and helps justify the
assignation of a VR to
SCF.
However, SCF's liquidity is just adequate and there are some
subsidiaries that
need to build further liquidity buffers to comply with the new
Basel III
liquidity coverage ratio. In Fitch's assessment of funding and
liquidity, we
also consider potential ordinary support from the parent in the
form of unused
credit lines.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
Upside VR potential may be supported by further improvements in
capitalisation
and liquidity together with a longer track record of
self-sufficiency. Potential
drivers for a downgrade may include a marked deterioration of
asset quality that
could put pressure on earnings and capital. A prolonged
inability to
competitively access wholesale markets would also put pressure
on ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Viability Rating assigned at 'bbb+'
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating affirmed at 'A-'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating and commercial paper
affirmed at 'F2'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB+'
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Cristina Torrella
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8405
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85, 7th Floor
08008 Barcelona
Secondary Analyst
Arnau Autonell
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1712
Committee Chairperson
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
