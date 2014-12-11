(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/LONDON, December 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Santander Consumer Finance, S.A. (SCF) a Viability Rating of 'bbb+'. At the same time, the agency has affirmed SCF's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook, Short-term IDR at 'F2' and Support Rating (SR) at '1'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SENIOR AND, SUBORDINATED DEBT, AND SR SCF's Long- and Short-Term IDRs and senior debt ratings are equalised with those of its parent, Banco Santander, S.A. (Santander; A-/Stable) as Fitch regards it as a core group subsidiary. We therefore believe there is an extremely high probability that support will be provided to SCF, by its parent, if required. SCF is 100% owned (directly and indirectly) by Santander and is an integral part of the group as it manages most of the group's consumer finance operations. Its management and corporate culture are highly integrated with those of Santander and, and within regulatory restrictions, its capital and liquidity are highly fungible within the group SCF's subordinated debt rating is notched down once from its Long-term IDRs for loss severity as Fitch believes that support from the parent can neutralise the non-performance risk of SCFs subordinated debt instruments. KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SENIOR AND, SUBORDINATED DEBT, AND SR SCF's IDRs and debt ratings are sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change in Santander's IDRs. These rating sensitivities are outlined in "Fitch Upgrades Santander and BBVA to 'A-'; Stable Outlook" dated 6 June 2014 at www.fitchratings.com. While it is not our base case, SCF's ratings would also be sensitive to a reduction in Santander's stake in SCF or if it were to become significantly less integrated into the group, leading Fitch to no longer view SCF as a core subsidiary. KEY RATING DRIVERS- VR SCF's 'bbb+' VR, which reflects its standalone financial strength, is based on its strong consumer finance franchise and market share in Europe, which supports consistently healthy profitability, resilient asset quality despite the inherently riskier nature of consumer lending compared with other retail banking segments, its diversified funding structure and just adequate liquidity and capitalisation. SCF has a leading consumer lending franchise in Europe, largely built through acquisitions in the past five years, and ranks among the top three players in the core markets where it operates. The bank's geographic diversification is well spread across Northern and Southern European countries, although biased towards Germany, which accounts for almost half of the group's total loans. Nordic countries account for another 16% and Spain and Italy for 12% and 9%, respectively. The agreement with Banque PSA Finance, the auto financing arm of car manufacturers Peugeot-Citroen, to create a joint venture to finance auto loans in France will allow SCF to enter one of the few large European economies where it was not yet present. The agreement is expected to be closed by 2015 or early 2016. Within its monoline consumer lending focus, SCF's product diversification is also well balanced between auto loans (about 48% of total loans), other consumer lending (38%) and retail mortgages (14%). In 2014, SCF strengthened other consumer lending activities by acquiring non-vehicle consumer businesses in Spain (Financiera El Corte Ingles) and Nordic countries (GE Money Bank AB). Fitch anticipates that SCF will now focus more on organic growth while balancing its product mix. SCF's risk profile benefits from its large exposure to more stable and highly rated European economies, a large share of relatively less risky secured lending, mainly auto loans, and tight risk management controls and risk appetite. All this is reflected in its impaired loan ratio of 4.1% at end-1H14 and coverage ratio of 105%. SCF's diversified profile within the consumer lending segment supports healthy net interest revenue generation. Combined with SCF's cost efficiency, which benefits from synergies obtained from forming part of Santander group, this provides financial flexibility to loan impairment charges, which accounted for about 30% of pre-impairment operating profit in 1H14. In Fitch's opinion, SCF's capitalisation is just adequate for the rating and in the context of its business profile, with a fully loaded Basel III CET 1 ratio of 9.7%. However, on a non-risk-weighted basis, at 8.4% SCF's tangible equity to tangible assets ratio is sound. SCF's capitalisation is largely managed by the parent, Santander, which manages this on a "need-cost optimisation" basis at both the parent and bank subsidiary level. As a result, SCF has limited flexibility to retain earnings given the group's capital policy. However, in our assessment of capitalisation, we also take into account SCF's well reserved credit risks and, ultimately, potential capital support from the parent. SCF's funding and liquidity profile benefits from having banking licences in some of the countries where it operates. In particular, in Germany retail deposits represent a meaningful funding source and to date roughly 50% of SCF's total funding is comprised of retail deposits, which compares well with typically wholesale-funded peers. Other funding sources are diversified by instrument, although biased towards short-term maturities in line with the short-term nature of its lending activities. SCF has also materially reduced funding from the parent to only 3% of total funding at end-1H14 and it expects this to be negligible by end-2014. This strategy fits in with Santander's policy to have self-funded subsidiaries and helps justify the assignation of a VR to SCF. However, SCF's liquidity is just adequate and there are some subsidiaries that need to build further liquidity buffers to comply with the new Basel III liquidity coverage ratio. In Fitch's assessment of funding and liquidity, we also consider potential ordinary support from the parent in the form of unused credit lines. KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR Upside VR potential may be supported by further improvements in capitalisation and liquidity together with a longer track record of self-sufficiency. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Viability Rating assigned at 'bbb+' Senior unsecured debt long-term rating affirmed at 'A-' Senior unsecured debt short-term rating and commercial paper affirmed at 'F2' Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB+' 