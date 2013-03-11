March 11 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/FRANKFURT, March 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned SC Germany Auto
2013-1 UG (haftungsbeschrankt)'s EUR549m class A notes expected ratings as
follows:
EUR549m class A notes, assigned 'AAAsf(EXP)', with Outlook Stable
EUR51m class B notes, not rated
The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final transaction
documents, in line with those already received and analysed, as well as the
satisfactory review of the transaction legal opinions to support the agency's
analytical approach.
The expected ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of Santander Consumer Bank
AG Germany's (SCB) origination and servicing procedures, the agency's
expectations of future asset performance, the available credit enhancement and
the transaction's legal structure.
The issuance proceeds will be used to purchase a portfolio of auto loan
receivables originated by SCB. The receivables are secured by the financed
vehicles as well as related collateral and are granted exclusively to German
residents. The transaction is static and will start amortising from closing. The
provisional portfolio consists of 60,845 loan contracts, with an outstanding
aggregate principal balance of EUR600m and a weighted average remaining term of
47.6 months. The loans have been granted by SCB to buyers of new (40%) and used
(60%) vehicles. The portfolio is highly granular in terms of regional
distribution within Germany and debtor concentration, with the top 25 obligors
accounting for 0.27% of the portfolio notional.
The notes will amortise on a sequential basis. At closing, credit enhancement
for the class A notes will be equal to 9.5%, made up of the subordination of the
class B notes (8.5%) and the fully-funded reserve fund (1.0%). While the reserve
fund will be available at closing, it will initially only provide liquidity
coverage to the transaction. Once the notes have amortised by 50%, the reserve
will then also be available to cover for any losses in the respective period.
Additionally, the transaction is expected to generate excess spread due to the
difference between the weighted average interest rate on the loans and the
expected lower swap rate. Fitch's base case default expectation for the
portfolio lifetime is 2.2%, while its base case recovery rate is 40%.
A commingling reserve will be funded for the transaction following specific
trigger breaches, including Santander Consumer Finance's (SCF) rating falling
below 'A'/'F1'. Given SCF's current rating ('BBB+'/Negative/'F2'), this reserve
will be fully-funded at closing. In addition, a specific set-off reserve will be
funded to cover the transaction's different potential set-off exposures,
including those risks related to deposit, handling fee and insurance contract
set-off.
The transaction is a repeat securitisation of auto loans originated by SCB, an
indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of SCF. SC Germany Auto 2013-1 UG
(haftungsbeschrankt) is a special purpose company incorporated with limited
liability under German law.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch views the key rating drivers for the transaction as being (i) the solid
underlying asset performance; (ii) the agency's higher default stresses applied,
in accordance with its criteria; (iii) the experience of the originator and
servicer as an auto loan underwriter in Germany; (iv) the limited counterparty
exposure for the transaction, with cash reserves covering the potential
commingling and set-off risks; (v) the lenient default definition applied by the
servicer; and (vi) the stable asset performance outlook of German consumer
loans.
RATING SENSITIVITES
Fitch tested the rating sensitivity of the class A notes to various scenarios,
including an increase in the base case default rate and/or a decrease in the
base case recovery rate for the portfolio. Fitch noted that an increase in the
base case default rate by 50% together with a decrease in the base case recovery
rate by 50% would result in a three-notch downgrade of the class A notes, from
'AAAsf(exp)' to 'AA-sf(exp)'. An increase of the default base case only, by 25%
and 50%, would result in a downgrade of the class A notes, from 'AAAsf(exp)' to
'AA+sf(exp)' and 'AAsf(exp)' respectively; while a decrease in the recovery base
case only, by as much as 50%, would not have an effect on the notes' expected
ratings.
A presale report, including further information on transaction related stress
and sensitivity analysis, and material sources of information that were used to
prepare the credit rating is available at www.fitchratings.com.