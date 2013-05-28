(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Series 2013-1 REDS EHP Trust
here
SYDNEY, May 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Series 2013-1
REDS EHP Trust
final ratings. The transaction is an asset-backed securitisation
of automotive
and equipment loan receivables. The ratings are as follows:
AUD721.8m Class A notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD45m Class B notes: 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD34.2m Class C notes: 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
AUD23.4m Class D notes: 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD25.2m Class E notes: 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD50.4m seller notes: not rated
The notes, due March 2019, were issued by Perpetual Trustee
Company Limited as
trustee of Series 2013-1 REDS EHP Trust. The Series 2013-1 REDS
EHP Trust is a
legally distinct trust established pursuant to a master trust
and security trust
deed.
At the cut-off date, the total collateral pool consisted of
16,199 loan
receivables totalling approximately AUD888.7m, with an average
size of
AUD54,864. The pool comprises loan receivables originated by BOQ
Equipment
Finance (BOQEF) whose ultimate parent is Bank of Queensland
(BBB+/Stable/F2).
All loans are amortising principal and interest loans for both
cars and light
commercial vehicles (30.1%), trucks and buses (22.8%), trailers
(13.4%),
excavators (11.2%) and other wheels (22.5%). The pool contains
loans with
varying balloon amounts payable at maturity (48.8%), with a
weighted average
balloon payment of 29.2%.
The transaction also benefits from a diversification of a large
number of small
business borrowers across a broad range of industries.
Key Rating Drivers
The 'AAAsf' Long-Term rating with Stable Outlook of the Class A
notes are based
on the quality of the collateral; the 19.8% credit enhancement
provided by the
subordinate class B, C, D, E and seller notes; a liquidity
reserve account of
1.25% of outstanding notes, funded by issue proceeds; an
interest rate swap
provided by Bank of Queensland, the standby interest rate swap
provider, Westpac
Banking Corporation (AA-/Stable/F1+); and BOQEF's underwriting
and servicing
capabilities.
The ratings on the class B, C, D and E notes are based on all
the strengths
supporting the class A notes except their credit enhancement
levels.
Rating Sensitivities
Fitch's stress and rating sensitivity analysis is discussed in
the corresponding
new issue report titled "Series 2013-1 REDS EHP Trust",
published today, now
available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the above
link. Included in
a corresponding appendix is a description of the
representations, warranties
and enforcement mechanisms.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Ben Newey
Director
+61 2 8256 0341
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd. Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW
2000
Secondary Analyst
Spencer Wilson
Associate Director
+61 2 8256 0320
Committee Chairperson
Natasha Vojvodic
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0350
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
The source of information used to assess these ratings was
Macquarie Bank
Limited, and BOQ Equipment Finance Limited and their legal
counsel, Allen &
Overy . The issuer has informed Fitch that all relevant
information about the
rated notes remains public.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Structured Finance Rating
Criteria", dated 24 May
2013; "APAC Consumer ABS Rating Criteria", dated 2 August 2012;
"Criteria for
Rating Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations (SME
CLOs)" dated 27
November 2012; "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance
and Covered
Bonds", dated 13 May 2013; and "Counterparty Criteria for
Structured Finance and
Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum", dated 13 May 2013; are all
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria
here
APAC Consumer ABS Rating Criteria
here
Criteria for Rating Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet
Securitisations (SME CLOs)
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum
here
Criteria for Special-Purpose Vehicles in Structured Finance
Transactions
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.