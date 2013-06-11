June 11 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Slovakia's eustream, a.s. a 'A-' Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR). The agency has also assigned an expected 'A-(EXP)' rating to the proposed EUR750m notes to be issued by SPP Infrastructure Financing B.V., owned by eustream's parent Slovensky plynarensky priemysel, a.s. (SPP, A-/Rating Watch Negative) and guaranteed by eustream. The agency has simultaneously placed both ratings on Rating Watch Evolving (RWE).

The notes' final rating is contingent on receipt of final documentation materially conforming to documents already received. The notes will represent senior unsecured obligations of eustream and the net proceeds will be upstreamed to its parent company SPP, whereas SPP will use the proceeds to (i) partially repay existing debt and (ii) upstream cash to its ultimate parents, the Slovak Republic (51%, A+/Stable) and Energeticky a prumyslovy holding, a.s. (EPH, 49%). eustream's IDR is constrained by the IDR of its immediate parent, SPP due to their strong financial links and despite eustream's (yet to be certified) status as Slovakia's independent transmission operator (ITO) and owner of natural gas transmission network. SPP's ratings reflect its consolidated profile including gas transmission, distribution, storage and supply as well as the dividend policy agreed by its owners.

Fitch views eustream's unconstrained credit profile as commensurate with a 'A' rating, supported by its strong business profile as the national transmission system operator (TSO), its long-term ship or pay transmission contracts, and strong expected credit metrics, assuming the proposed notes issue takes place and the proceeds are used for dividends that will continue to be maximised in the forecast period.

The RWE is predicated on the yet to be determined restructuring of SPP group, the resulting rating of SPP and the strengths of its links with eustream. The ratings of eustream may be upgraded by one notch, affirmed at the current level or downgraded by one notch following SPP's restructuring.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

-Evolving ITO Ring Fencing

Slovakia adopted EU's third gas directive (2009/73/EC) through its Act on Energy on 1 September 2012, and opting for an ITO (rather than full ownership separation or an independent system operator scenario) status for SPP/eustream on 28 November 2012. Consequently eustream applied for ITO certification on 28 February 2013 and already complies with the required independency principles in terms of its relations with SPP and corporate governance. However, we believe that eustream's financial links with SPP (capital structure management, including cash pooling) and the untested ITO status currently constrain its rating to that of SPP.

-Key Transit Route

eustream's business and financial profile is largely determined by its status as the national TSO in Slovakia and the largest transit route for OAO Gazprom's (BBB/Stable) gas supplies to Europe (around half of the total gas transporting capacity from Russia to Western Europe, and around a quarter of Europe's total piped gas import capacity). Most (65%-70%) of eustream's cash flows are based on its long-term contract with Gazprom expiring in 2028 (for 50 billion cubic metres (bcm) annually or 56% of eustream's capacity) and three other long-term contracts with central and western European gas suppliers with an average remaining life of five years. A growing number of small and short-term contracts remain a marginal cash flow source.

-Concentration of Contracts

Although the significant counterparty concentration is a key credit risk for eustream, this is mitigated by the historical performance of the parties under the contracts, the generally long-term duration of contracts as well as the continued importance of the eustream route in reaching the shippers' ultimate customers and source of cash flows.

-Ship or Pay

The contractual provisions of all the contracts are beneficial for eustream because they are 100% ship or pay, where the shipper pays full (annually escalated) capacity payments irrespective of the actual volumes shipped. This is now being tested during a structurally low actual throughput period (eustream's throughput decreased to 56bcm in 2012 from 72bcm in 2011 partially due to lower demand, but mostly due to contracts' expiry, and lower pre-agreed capacity profile) and passed the test of unexpected flow disruption in January 2009 (when capacity payments continued in full). All tariffs for transit are independently regulated (using the benchmarking principle) and applied uniformly to all new shippers (large contracts pre-date the current regulation and use comparatively lower nominal tariffs).

-Market Risk Exposure

Although the transit business is the dominant source of eustream's cash flows and its strong profitability, it also distinguishes it from domestically focused TSOs (such as National Grid Gas plc; A-/Stable or Enagas S.A. ; A-/Negative) because it exposes eustream to market risks, and greater stranded asset risk in the long term. This is also reflected in the lack of uplift for the proposed notes over eustream's IDR (applied for regulated network utilities).

-Limited Volume Risk

eustream's short- to mid-term exposure to volume risk is limited due to its contractual (ship or pay) terms. However, within that a part of the compensation related to provision of gas in kind (largely to be used to fuel its compressor stations) exposes the company to a small degree of volume risk. The company estimates that if the actual transit volume decreases to around 35bcm (compared with 40bcm-42bcm expected annually during 2014-2016), its EBITDA would lower by around 3.4% (or around EUR14m annually). Our rating case forecast reflects this risk.

-Contract Expiry Risk

There is also a risk that some of the contracts expiring over the next five years will not be replaced and therefore the rating case forecast uses only existing long-term contracts, which explains expected funds from operations (FFO) reduction in 2014 and 2017. We also only included a small part of the growing base of short-term contracts in our rating case, despite the expectation that the gas market liquidity will increase with the added interconnectors (to Hungary in 2015 and possibly Poland in 2017/18) and recently established reverse flow of gas (west to east) that allows gas from Nord Stream to reach the southern transit and supply routes.

-Long-term Competition

eustream's core contract with Gazprom was signed in 2008 when plans for Gazprom-led Nord Stream (both phases representing around 60% of eustream's capacity) were already advanced and it therefore reflects this competing transit route. Other competing routes (Gazprom's South Stream and importers-led Nabucco) have been on the drawing board for a decade and are unlikely to materialise before 2017. There is no contract re-opener should new transit routes appear, but we note that combined with structural shifts in the gas market (current shift away from gas fired power production in Europe, and an increase in gas market liquidity and globalisation supported by US shale gas and global LNG growth) these will likely co-determine eustream's long-term contractual base in the coming decade.

-Limited Price Risk

eustream's exposure to gas price risk is small and stems from the sale of residual gas received in kind under its contracts. Nevertheless, we view this as a limiting factor compared with some TSOs. Fitch assumed a 20% gas price haircut compared with the company's assumptions (driven by forward curve and some near-term forward sales in place).

-Cash Generative Business

The transit business has historically been SPP's largest cash flow contributor. As an ITO, eustream remains very profitable (with forecast EBITDA margins of around 75%), cash generative (cash conversion forecast close to 80%) and with limited capex needs (of around EUR45m annually or 15% of FFO). We forecast strong credit metrics of FFO net adjusted leverage of around 2.3x (for 2013-2017) and FFO fixed charge cover of around 9x (both assuming EUR750m notes).

-Government Support Not Assumed

Although SPP is the key remaining industrial asset majority owned by the Slovak government, we do not incorporate any support assumption (and hence rating notching) to its (or eustream's) ratings. This reflects the shareholder's agreement for SPP as well as SPP's inability to increase gas supply tariffs for households to profitable levels. We also believe that the shareholder's agreement effectively sets SPP and eustream apart from other businesses of EPH and acquisition debt for SPP.

DEBT STRUCTURE AND LIQUIDITY

-Debt Funded Dividends

Fitch's forecast metrics reflect the long-term proposed notes of EUR750m and cost of debt of 4.5%, proceeds of which would be paid out as dividends. The dividend policy is expected to remain aggressive with all excess cash flows to be distributed. However, we note that despite dividend targets set in absolute (rather than profit based) terms for the consolidated SPP group over the next five years (EUR3.6bn in total), the shareholders' agreement also stipulates a maximum leverage level (defined as net debt to EBITDA for SPP and subsidiaries at 2.5x) that could potentially limit the dividends. eustream plans to maintain a cash liquidity buffer of EUR30m which is adequate considering its cash generative nature and no short-term debt. Approximately 90% of revenues are in EUR (with the rest in USD), limiting eustream's exposure to FX risk.

-Group Restructuring

Fitch understands that the Slovak government and EPH expect to propose SPP's restructuring by mid-July 2013 and we anticipate resolving the RWE once we are able to analyse it.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include:

- eustream's ratings could be upgraded to its standalone level, should the restructuring lead to a stronger credit profile of an immediate parent of eustream (for example by removing the more risky gas supply business of SPP) and/or should the links with its immediate parent weaken.

- eustream's unconstrained credit profile may improve should FFO adjusted net leverage decrease to below 1.5x on a sustained basis assuming the current business risk profile.

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

- eustream's ratings could be downgraded by one notch should the current group structure and links with SPP remain unchanged and SPP's consolidated financial profile deteriorates due to the aggressive dividend policy. However, we would not downgrade eustream if we downgrade SPP only to reflect the structural subordination of its creditors (SPP currently does not have plans to raise debt).

- eustream's unconstrained credit profile would likely be downgraded should FFO adjusted net leverage increase to above 3.0x on a sustained basis assuming the current business risk profile.