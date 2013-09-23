(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO/SINGAPORE, September 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned Sri
Lanka-based National Development Bank PLC's (NDB) proposed issue
of
USD-denominated notes an expected rating of 'B+(EXP)'.
The final rating is contingent upon receipt of final documents
conforming to
information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are rated at the same level as NDB's Long-Term Foreign
Currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of 'B+' as they constitute unsecured and
unsubordinated
obligations of the issuer.
In line with Fitch's criteria, Recovery Ratings are assigned to
entities with an
IDR of 'B+' or below. Consequently, Fitch has assigned a
Recovery Rating of
'RR4' to the notes to reflect average recovery prospects.
NDB's Long-Term IDR reflects its standalone risk profile and
satisfactory track
record as a project financing institution with historically
stronger
capitalisation, asset quality and profitability compared with
other major
financial institutions in Sri Lanka. However, these strengths
are
counterbalanced by potential risks from NDB's aggressive loan
growth in recent
years and its expansion into other areas of commercial lending
as it seeks to
become a full-service universal bank.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any change in NDB's IDRs would impact the rating of the proposed
USD notes.
Full list of NDB's ratings:
Long-Term Foreign and Local-Currency IDRs 'B+'; Stable Outlook
Proposed USD senior unsecured notes assigned 'B+(exp)' ;Recovery
Rating assigned
'RR4'
Short-term Foreign Currency IDR 'B'
Viability rating 'b+'
Support Rating '4'
Support Rating Floor 'B'
National Long-Term Rating AA-(lka)'; Stable Outlook
Outstanding Subordinated debentures 'A+(lka)'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Ambreesh Srivastava (International Ratings)
Senior Director
+65 67967218
Fitch Ratings Singapore PTE Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-5 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Prasanka Rajapaksha (International Ratings)
Assistant Vice President
+941 1254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
NDB has a 1.78% equity stake in Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. No
shareholder other
than Fitch, Inc. is involved in the day-to-day rating operations
of, or credit
reviews undertaken by, Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid
Securities',
dated 5 December 2012, 'National Ratings Criteria', dated 19
January 2011,
'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies', dated 10 August
2012, and
'Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions', dated 19 August
2013 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
