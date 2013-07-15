July 15 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned St Paul's CLO II Limited notes expected ratings, as follows:

EUR240.0m class A: 'AAA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable

EUR40.0m class B: 'AA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable

EUR26m class C: 'A(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable

EUR17m class D: 'BBB(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable

EUR15m class E: 'BB+(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable

EUR62m subordinated notes: not rated

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Sufficient Credit Enhancement:

Credit enhancement (CE) for the rated notes, in addition to excess spread, is sufficient to protect against portfolio default and recovery rate projections in the applicable rating scenario. The level of CE for the rated notes is higher than the average for Fitch-rated legacy CLOs.

'B'/'B-' Portfolio Credit Quality:

Fitch expects the average credit quality of obligors to be in the 'B'/'B-' range. Fitch has public ratings or credit opinions on all obligors in the indicative portfolio.

Above-Average Recoveries:

The portfolio will comprise a minimum of 90% senior secured loans and floating rate notes (FRNs). Recovery prospects for these assets are typically more favourable than for second-lien, unsecured, and mezzanine assets. Fitch has assigned Recovery Ratings to all obligors of the indicative portfolio.

Limited Basis/Reset Risk:

Basis and reset risk is naturally hedged for most of the portfolio through the floating rate, semi-annually paying liabilities. Fixed rate assets can account for no more than 10% of the portfolio and no more than 5% of the assets can pay interest less frequently than semi-annually.

Limited FX Risk:

Asset swaps are used to mitigate any currency risk on non-euro-denominated assets. The transaction is allowed to invest up to 35% of the portfolio in assets denominated in a currency other than EUR, provided that suitable asset swaps can be entered into.

TRANSACTION SUMMARY

St Pauls CLO II Limited is an arbitrage cash flow collateralised loan obligation (CLO). Net proceeds from the issuance of the notes will be used to purchase a EUR400m portfolio of European leveraged loans and bonds. The portfolio is managed by Imtermediate Capital Managers Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Intermediate Capital Group plc. The reinvestment period is scheduled to end in 2017.

The transaction documents may be amended subject to rating agency confirmation or note holder approval. Where rating agency confirmation relates to risk factors, Fitch will analyse the proposed change and may provide a rating action commentary if the change does not have a negative impact on the then current ratings. Such amendments may delay the repayment of the notes as long as Fitch's analysis confirms the expected repayment of principal at the legal final maturity.

If in the agency's opinion the amendment is risk-neutral from the perspective of the rating Fitch may decline to comment. Noteholders should be aware that the structure considers the confirmation to be given if Fitch declines to comment.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

A 25% increase in the expected obligor default probability would lead to a one notch downgrade for class A, C, D and E notes and a two notch downgrade for class B notes. A 25% reduction in the expected recovery rates would lead to a one notch downgrade for all rated notes.

Key Rating Drivers and additional Rating Sensitivities are further described in the accompanying pre-sale report.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: St. Paul's CLO II Limited