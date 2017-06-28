(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, June 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Shanghai-based Standard
Chartered Bank (China) Limited (SCB China) a Long-Term
Issuer-Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A' and a Short-Term IDR of 'F1'. The Outlook is
Stable. A Support
Rating (SR) of '1' has also been assigned. A full list of rating
actions is at
the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND SR
The ratings assigned reflect Fitch's view of the strong ability
and propensity
of its parent, UK-based Standard Chartered PLC (SC; A+/Stable/a)
and its main
operating subsidiary Standard Chartered Bank (SCB; A+/Stable/a),
to extend
timely and extraordinary support to its wholly owned subsidiary
in China, if
required. The IDR on SCB China aligns with the Viability Rating
(VR) of SCB on
the basis of shared businesses, strategic priorities, risk
appetite, management
and brand identity.
The Long-Term IDRs and senior debt ratings of SC and SCB are one
notch above
their VRs because we believe the risk of default on senior
obligations, as
measured by the Long-Term IDRs, is lower than the risk of the
entities failing,
as measured by their VRs. This is because of the presence of a
significant
junior debt buffer. The uplift does not apply to SCB China as
the bank does not
benefit from similar buffers.
Fitch expects SCB China to continue to play a key role in
supporting SC's
strategy due to its long-established history, relationships and
branch network
in mainland China. The bank, which has grown organically from a
branch of the
UK-based parent, works closely with its parent to attract
inbound businesses
from multinational corporates operating in China and to support
Chinese
corporates seeking to go global. SCB China's focus on growing
Chinese sectors
such as technology and biotech, small and medium-sized
enterprises and affluent
retail clients, and investing in digital capabilities are
integral to SC's
priorities in China.
Fitch believes that a default by SC's China subsidiary would
constitute a
significant reputational risk to SC that could undermine its
franchise in China
and damage its global reputation as a network bank.
We believe SC has a strong ability to support SCB China,
considering the small
size of the China subsidiary (4% of SC's assets at end-2016) and
SC's strong
capitalization and solid liquidity profile. SCB China accounted
for 5% of SC's
total revenue, 4% of gross customer loans and 5% of total
customer deposits at
end-2016.
SCB China's integration with SC in terms of asset and liability
management
primarily stems from it placing excess liquidity with the parent
bank and other
SC entities (end-2016: net placement of CNY7.8 billion). The
China subsidiary is
mainly deposit-funded with loans only accounting for 34.5% of
assets at
end-2016.
Fitch does not assign a VR to SCB China as its strategy and
operations are
closely aligned with those of its parent. In addition, SCB
China's access to
funding significantly benefits from its association with SC as
the majority of
its deposits stems from SC's network customers.
The Stable Outlook of the bank mirrors that of its parent.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND SR
SCB China's IDR and SR are sensitive to Fitch's assumptions
about the ability or
propensity of SC to extend extraordinary support in a timely
manner. A decline
in SCB China's relevance for SC's strategy would be negative for
the rating. Any
change in SC's VR is likely to lead to similar rating action on
SCB China,
subject to China's Country Ceiling which is currently at 'A+'.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1'
Support Rating at '1'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Veronica Lau
Director
+852 2263 9924
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
+61 2 8256 0310
Senior Director
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 23 June 2017
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
