(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 18 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned the State of Hamburg's bond, ISIN DE000A1H3EM7, due 26 September
2022, a final Long-term local currency rating of 'AAA'. The bond has been increased by EUR250m
to a new outstanding amount of EUR750m effective 18 April 2013.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects the strong support mechanisms that apply to all members of
the German Federation, including the State of Hamburg, and the extensive
liquidity facilities they benefit from, which ensure timely debt and debt
service payment.
Fitch notes that the support mechanisms apply uniformly to all members of the
German Federation: the Federal Republic of Germany (Germany; 'AAA'/Stable/'F1+')
represented by the federal government (Bund) and the 16 federated states, which
includes the State of Hamburg undertaking this issue. All Laender are equally
entitled to financial support in the event of financial distress irrespective of
differences in economic and financial performances.
The city-state of Hamburg is located in the north of Germany with a population
of about 1.8 million at end-2012. Its GDP of EUR95.8bn accounted for almost 3.6%
of national GDP in 2012. Its GDP per capita of EUR53,091 is by far the highest
among the 16 German states and 65% above Germany's average of EUR32,281. Hamburg
has the lowest debt per capita within the group of the three city-states, but it
has one of the highest levels of the German states. The unemployment rate was
7.6% in March 2013, roughly in line with that of Germany (7.2%).
Hamburg increased the outstanding amount of the existing fixed rate senior
unsecured notes due 26 September 2022 by EUR250m to EUR750m with an effective
date of 18 April 2013. The issue's liquidity is underpinned by the safe cash
management system the Laender operate in, which allows overnight cash exchanges
between Laender and the Bund when necessary, and recourse to appropriate
short-term credit lines. The issue is zero risk-weighted for bank's regulatory
capital calculations and European Central Bank (ECB) repo-eligible.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A negative rating action would be triggered by a change in the ratings of
Germany. Any change in the support scheme would require a review of the rating.
RATING ASSUMPTIONS
The rating is sensitive to a number of assumptions.
- Fitch assumes no change in the support mechanisms linking the rating of the
Laender to that of the Bund.
- Fitch assumes no change in the financial equalization system in place.
- Fitch further assumes the Laender will have future access to liquidity and
their active liquidity management and proper treasury facilities to remain
sophisticated.