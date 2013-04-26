(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 26 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned the State of Thuringia's EUR300m bond issue (ISIN: DE000A1TM6Z1), due 26 April 2018, a final Long-term local currency rating of 'AAA'. This is Thuringia's third issue rated by Fitch.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The rating reflects the strong support mechanisms that apply to all members of the German Federation, including the State of Thuringia, and the extensive liquidity facilities they benefit from, which ensure timely debt and debt service payment.

Fitch notes that the support mechanisms apply uniformly to all members of the German Federation: the Federal Republic of Germany (Germany; 'AAA'/Stable/'F1+') represented by the federal government (Bund) and the 16 federated states, which includes the State of Thuringia undertaking this issue. All Laender are equally entitled to financial support in the event of financial distress irrespective of differences in economic and financial performances.

Thuringia is located in eastern Germany and had a population of about 2.2 million at end-2012. Its capital is the City of Erfurt. Its GDP of EUR49.3bn accounted for almost 1.9% of national GDP in 2012. Its GDP per capita of EUR22,241 is 31% below Germany's average of EUR32,281. The unemployment rate was 9.2% in March 2013, above that of Germany (7.3%) but well below that of eastern Germany (11.3%). Thuringia's unemployment rate was the lowest among the eastern states as of March 2013.

Thuringia issued a EUR300m fixed rate senior unsecured notes due 26 April 2018. The issue's liquidity is underpinned by the safe cash management system the Laender operate in, which allows overnight cash exchanges between Laender and the Bund when necessary, and recourse to appropriate short-term credit lines. The issue is zero risk-weighted for banks' regulatory capital calculations and European Central Bank (ECB) repo-eligible.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

A negative rating action would be triggered by a change in the ratings of Germany. Any change in the support scheme would require a review of the rating.

RATING ASSUMPTIONS

The rating is sensitive to a number of assumptions.

- Fitch assumes no change in the support mechanisms linking the rating of the Laender to that of the Bund.

- Fitch assumes no change in the financial equalisation system in place.

- Fitch further assumes the Laender will have future access to liquidity and their active liquidity management and proper treasury facilities to remain sophisticated.