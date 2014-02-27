(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Feb 27
Fitch Ratings has assigned Storm 2014-I B.V.'s
EUR1,064m notes final ratings, as follows:
EUR1,000m Class A floating-rate notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
EUR24.5m Class B floating-rate notes: 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
EUR18.8m Class C floating-rate notes: 'A-sf'; Outlook Stable
EUR20.7m Class D floating-rate notes: 'BBsf; Outlook Stable
EUR10.7m Class E floating-rate notes: 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable
The RMBS notes are backed by Dutch prime mortgages originated by Obvion N.V.
(not rated)
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Concentrated Counterparty Exposure
The transaction relies strongly on the creditworthiness of Rabobank Group
(AA-/Negative/F1+) which fulfils a number of roles, including collection account
provider, issuer account provider, cash advance facility provider and
commingling guarantor. In addition, it acts as back-up swap counterparty.
NHG Loans
The portfolio includes 32.8% of loans that benefit from the national mortgage
guarantee scheme (Nationale Hypotheek Garantie or NHG). The ratings incorporate
benefit given to the NHG feature although no credit was given to the foreclosure
frequency, as the performance was not better than the non-NHG loans.
Standard Portfolio Characteristics
The 65-month seasoned portfolio consists of prime residential mortgage loans
with a weighted-average (WA) original loan-to-market-value ratio of 87.8% and a
WA debt-to-income ratio of 29.3%, both of which are typical for Fitch-rated
Dutch RMBS transactions. Credit enhancement for the class A notes is 7%,
provided by subordination (6%) and a non-amortising reserve fund of 1%, which is
fully funded at closing.
Robust Performance
Both the Storm series and Obvion's loan book have shown stable performance in
terms of arrears and losses. The 90+ days arrears of the previous Fitch-rated
Storm transactions have mostly been lower than the Dutch Index throughout the
life of the deals.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Material increases in the frequency of defaults and loss severity on defaulted
receivables could produce loss levels higher than Fitch's expectations, which in
turn may result in potential rating actions on the notes. Stressing our 'AAA'
assumptions by 30% for both weighted average foreclosure frequency and recovery
rate, could result in a downgrade of the class A notes to 'Asf'.
More detailed model implied ratings sensitivity can be found in the new issue
report, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.
For its ratings analysis, Fitch received a data template with all fields fully
completed.
Fitch reviewed the results of an agreed-upon procedures report (AUP) conducted
on the portfolio. The AUP contained no material errors which would affect
Fitch's ratings analysis.
To analyse the CE levels, Fitch evaluated the collateral using its default
model, details of which can be found in the reports entitled 'EMEA Residential
Mortgage Loss Criteria', dated June 2013, 'EMEA RMBS Criteria Addendum -
Netherlands', dated June 2013, at www.fitchratings.com. The agency assessed the
transaction cash flows using default and loss severity assumptions under various
structural stresses including prepayment speeds and interest rate scenarios. The
cash flow tests showed that each class of notes could withstand loan losses at a
level corresponding to the related stress scenario without incurring any
principal loss or interest shortfall and can retire principal by the legal final
maturity.
A comparison of the transaction's Representations, Warranties & Enforcement
Mechanisms to those typical for that asset class is available by accessing the
appendix that accompanies the new issue report (see Storm 2014-I B.V. -
Appendix, at www.fitchratings.com).