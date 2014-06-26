(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 26 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Storm 2014-II B.V.'s EUR752.2m notes final ratings, as follows:

EUR150m Class A1 floating-rate notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR550m Class A2 floating-rate notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR17.1m Class B floating-rate notes: 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR13.1m Class C floating-rate notes: 'A-sf'; Outlook Stable

EUR14.5m Class D floating-rate notes: 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR7.5m Class E floating-rate notes: 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable

The RMBS notes are backed by Dutch prime mortgages originated by Obvion N.V..

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Concentrated Counterparty Exposure

This transaction relies strongly on the creditworthiness of Rabobank (AA-/Negative/F1+'), whose role in the transaction ranges from collection account bank, issuer account bank, cash advance facility provider to commingling guarantor. In addition, it acts as a back-up swap counterparty.

NHG Loans

The portfolio comprises 32.7% of loans that benefit from the national mortgage guarantee scheme (Nationale Hypotheek Garantie or NHG). No reduction in foreclosure frequency for the NHG loans was applied since historical data provided did not show a clear pattern of lower defaults for this portion of the portfolio. Fitch was also provided with data on historical claims, which enabled the agency to determine a compliance ratio assumption. The agency also reviewed the transaction without giving any credit to the NHG loans and found the ratings on the class A notes to be identical.

Standard Portfolio Characteristics

The portfolio is 52 months seasoned and consists of prime residential mortgage loans, with a weighted average (WA) original loan-to-market-value (OLTMV) of 88.9% and a WA debt-to-income ratio (DTI) of 29.6%, both of which are typical for Fitch-rated Dutch RMBS transactions. The purchase of further advances into the pool is allowed after closing, subject to certain conditions.

Robust Performance

Past performance of transactions in the STORM series as well as data received on Obvion's loan book indicate good historical performance in terms of low arrears and limited losses. Loans that are 90+ days in arrears on Obvion's mortgage book have increased to 0.8% at end-March 2014 from 0.3% at end-September 2011. While high relative to historical levels, arrears remain low in absolute terms.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Material increases in the frequency of defaults and loss severity on defaulted receivables could produce loss levels higher than Fitch's expectations, which in turn may result in potential rating actions on the notes. Stressing our 'AAAsf' assumptions by 30% for both weighted average foreclosure frequency and recovery rate could result in a downgrade of the class A notes to 'Asf'.

More detailed model implied ratings sensitivity can be found in the New Issue report, which is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.

For its ratings analysis, Fitch received a data template with all fields fully completed.

Fitch reviewed the results of an agreed-upon procedures report (AUP) conducted on the portfolio. The AUP contained no material errors that would affect Fitch's ratings analysis.

To analyse credit enhancement levels, Fitch evaluated the collateral using its default model, details of which can be found in the reports entitled 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria', dated 28 May 2014, 'EMEA RMBS Criteria Addendum - Netherlands', dated 03 June 2014, at www.fitchratings.com. The agency assessed the transaction cash flows using default and loss severity assumptions under various structural stresses including prepayment speeds and interest rate scenarios. The cash flow tests showed that each class of notes could withstand loan losses at a level corresponding to the related stress scenario without incurring any principal loss or interest shortfall and can retire principal by the legal final maturity.

A comparison of the transaction's Representations, Warranties & Enforcement Mechanisms to those typical for that asset class is available by accessing the appendix that accompanies the New Issue report (see Storm 2014-II B.V. - Appendix, at www.fitchratings.com).

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Storm 2014-II B.V.

here