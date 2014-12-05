(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, December 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned Chinese
homebuilder Sunac China Holdings Limited's (Sunac; BB-/Positive)
USD400m 8.75%
senior unsecured notes due 2019 a final rating of 'BB-'.
The notes are rated in line with Sunac's senior unsecured rating
as they
represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated
obligations of the
company.
The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of
documents conforming
to information already received and the final rating is in line
with the
expected rating assigned on 1 December 2014.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Sales Growth Reflects Sustainability: Fitch estimates Sunac to
have achieved
around CNY16bn of contracted sales on an attributable basis in
1H14. While the
year-on-year growth is limited, it reflects the sustainability
of the company's
business scale in the difficult conditions in China's
homebuilding sector.
Sunac's operating scale also demonstrates superior management, a
more stable
operating cash flow, and more cost benefits compared with peers
rated at 'BB-'.
Fitch uses attributable sales, the share of sales contributions
from a company's
ownership in joint ventures (JVs), as one of the criteria to
assess the business
scale of companies with substantial JVs.
High Turnover & Healthy Margin: Sunac's EBITDA margin was
estimated to be around
24% in 1H14 after excluding the impact of re-assessment of fair
value, which is
still at a healthy level compared with peers. Furthermore, its
asset turnover is
still at the higher end, as reflected by over 1.2x of contracted
sales/total
debt and 0.7x of contracted sales/adjusted inventory in 2013.
Both sales
turnover and margins demonstrate the generation of sufficient
cash inflows to
support its operations and expansion.
Limited Structural Subordination Risk: Sunac is one of the most
prolific users
of JVs among Chinese developers, as reflected by its minority
interests of
CNY4.5bn and equity investments of CNY9.3bn at mid-2014.
However, most of its
JVs distribute cash flows regularly, which limits cash retained
in the JVs and
structural subordination. The major exception is the projects
under Shanghai
Sunac Greentown Investment Holdings Limited (SSG), but Fitch
estimates SSG to
have contributed only less than 20% of attributable sales,
making it
insignificant.
Land Banking & Share Acquisition: Fitch estimates Sunac paid
CNY6.6bn for
attributable land acquisitions in 1H14 compared with our
estimate of CNY16bn in
attributable sales for the same period. While there is
uncertainty in the
transaction, the company has paid over CNY4bn to acquire shares
of Greentown in
2H14, which will generate limited cash dividends for Sunac in
the short term.
One of the key considerations for a rating upgrade will be how
the Greentown
share acquisition evolves and how the company manages its land
bank to maintain
healthy leverage. Leverage, as measured by net debt/adjusted
inventory, stood at
26% at mid-2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- EBITDA margin excluding the impact of revaluation of
acquisitions sustained
above 22%
- Contracted sales/total debt sustained above 1.2x
- Conservative land acquisitions leading to net debt /adjusted
inventory
sustained below 40%
- Limited growth in SSG relative to Sunac's own growth
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating
action include:
-Failure to meet the above guidelines over the next 12-18
months, which would
lead to the Outlook being revised to Stable
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014, is
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Related Research
"Rating Chinese Homebuilders", dated 15 October 2012
"2015 Outlook: China Homebuilding", dated 23 November 2014
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
Rating Chinese Homebuilders
2015 Outlook: China Homebuilding
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
