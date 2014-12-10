(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, December 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Sunshine 100 China
Holdings Ltd's (Sunshine) proposed US dollar senior unsecured
notes an expected
rating of 'B-(EXP)', and Recovery Rating of 'RR4'.
The notes are rated at the same level as Sunshine's senior
unsecured rating as
they represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations
of the company. The final rating of the proposed notes is
contingent upon
receipt of documents conforming to information already received.
Sunshine's ratings are supported by its adequate land bank, low
land bank cost
and improving land bank values in second- and third-tier cities
after years of
city development. The ratings are constrained by its high
leverage level, low
turnover rate, tight liquidity and higher volatility in
commercial property
strata-title sales as the company shifts gradually towards
developing
"street-community type" projects.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Increasing Commercial Property Sales: Sunshine had about 85% of
its contracted
sales from residential property in 2011-2013, but it plans to
increase sales of
commercial property in street-community type projects. These
projects, which
mainly target investors, are located at large residential
communities or near
city-centres with cultural or tourism themes. As the average
selling price (ASP)
of commercial property is much higher than residential units,
the profit margin
is higher. However, Sunshine may face higher volatility in
demand. We believe
many of the buyers are speculators, who focus on price
appreciation rather than
rental yields of the shops. Although Sunshine completed its
first
street-community project in Yangshuo in 2004, it did not
actively expand this
product line later on. Sunshine has yet to establish a track
record that proves
this business model would be successful.
Consistently High Leverage: Sunshine has high leverage compared
with similarly
rated peers. Its leverage, measured by net debt divided by
adjusted inventory,
was consistently above 60% in 2010-2013. Although Sunshine made
limited land
purchases in the past few years, its inventory turnover slowed,
which led to
negative operating cash flows for most of the time. Hefty
interest expenses due
to rising debt further drained Sunshine's cash. As a result,
Sunshine's net debt
level is much higher than its peers'.
Slow Turnover Rate: Sunshine's ratings are constrained by its
slow inventory
turnover. The company's turnover rate, measured by contracted
sales divided by
gross debt, stayed at 0.4x-0.5x in 2011-2013. This is very low
compared with
most of its 'B'-rated peers, which had turnover of over 1.0x.
Many of Sunshine's
projects are sizable with GFA of 500,000 sqm or above and were
acquired a number
of years ago. Sunshine has no urgency to offload them quickly
since the land
cost is low. The slow turnover did not translate into high gross
profit margin,
which remained at around 30% in the past three years.
Improving Land Bank Values: Over half of Sunshine's projects in
terms of GFA are
in third-tier cities. Some of the projects in Sunshine's land
bank were acquired
more than five years ago when the land parcels were located in
suburban areas.
As the cities grew over time, the surroundings of these projects
have developed
and hence land values have improved. For example, the place in
which Sunshine's
Chongqing project is situated has become a medium- to high-end
residential area
facing the new CBD area at the intersection of Changjiang River
and Jialing
River. Sunshine's projects in Yantai and Liuzhou, which are
third-tier cities,
are also located near city centres now.
Adequate Land Bank: Sunshine had an adequate land bank of 11.1
million sqm in
over 20 projects at end-June 2014, enough for more than 10 years
of sales based
on 2013's contracted sales GFA. Sunshine's projects are in
second- and
third-tier cities in the Bohai Rim and Midwest region in China.
It benefits from
low average land cost of CNY734/sqm, which was 10% of its ASP in
2013. It has no
urgent need to replenish its land bank at the much higher
current market prices.
Tight Liquidity for Refinancing: Sunshine's freely available
cash and restricted
cash pledged for loans was CNY1.5bn at end-June 2014. This is
less than the
short-term debt of CNY5.6bn. Sunshine has to rely on lenders
rolling over the
expiring debt or using its contracted sales proceeds to pay off
the debt.
Sunshine also has high exposure to non-bank funding (66% of
total debt at
end-June 2014), which includes trust loans, loans from asset
management
companies and loans from third parties. We expect the proportion
of non-bank
funding to drop to 50% after Sunshine utilises half of the bond
proceeds to
refinance its existing debt.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may collectively lead to
positive rating
actions include:
- Net debt/adjusted inventory sustained below 55% (end-June
2014: 62%); and
- EBITDA margin sustained above 15% (2013: 19%); and
- Contracted sales/total debt sustained above 0.8x (2013: 0.4x);
and
- Contracted sales sustained above CNY7.5bn (2013: CNY5.4bn).
Negative: Factors that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action include:
- A deterioration in Sunshine's liquidity position, for example,
failure to
refinance bank borrowings.
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014 are
available at
www.fitchratings.com
