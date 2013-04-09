(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Swiss Credit Card Issuance No. 2
Ltd
LONDON, April 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Swiss Credit
Card Issuance
No.2 Ltd's notes, backed by Swiss credit card receivables,
expected ratings as
follows:
CHF189.8m Class A, due June 2018: 'AAAsf(exp)'; Outlook Stable
CHF6.2m Class B, due June 2018: 'Asf(exp)'; Outlook Stable
CHF4.00m Class C, due June 2018: 'BBB(exp)'; Outlook Stable
The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final
documents conforming
to the information already received.
The notes to be issued by Swiss Credit Card Issuance No.2 Ltd
will be the second
issuance from the trust, which is collateralised by a pool of
Swiss consumer
credit card receivables originated by Credit Suisse AG (Credit
Suisse,
'A'/Stable/'F1', Support Rating '1') using the American Express,
MasterCard and
Visa networks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
A large share of the trust consists of either card types that
require full
monthly repayment, or users who voluntarily repay the entire
outstanding balance
monthly, which has a significant impact on transaction
performance. Fitch has
set charge-off expectations at 2.5%, which is significantly
lower than the base
cases assigned for all UK credit card trusts. The agency's base
case monthly
payment rate (MPR) and yield rate were set at 60% and 14.0%
respectively.
Set-off risk in a scenario where Credit Suisse came into
financial difficulty,
is of noteworthy relevance for the transaction as the bank is
one of the two
largest deposit taking institutions in Switzerland. Fitch has
been provided with
legal analysis outlining - amongst other things - the mechanics
of the Swiss
deposit protection scheme. Based on the explanation and
analysis provided, the
agency is comfortable that set-off risk for deposits up to a cap
of CHF100,000
per account would likely be covered by the scheme, which relies
on the strength
and support of the Swiss banking industry, regulators and
government.
However, despite the availability of this scheme, potential
set-off risk
(estimated at around 2.2% at closing) remains higher than in
other Fitch rated
credit card transactions. This is a result of the fact that
Credit Suisse's
client base encompasses accounts of many high net worth
individuals. Possible
commingling risk is also higher, due to a combination of the
high monthly
payment rate and the fact that funds are collected to originator
accounts for
two days before being swept to transaction accounts. Fitch
gained comfort from
the high minimum seller share, which will be 11.1% at closing
(compared to 5% -
7% in UK trusts).
Credit enhancement will be provided to the rated notes via
excess spread, where
available, as well as via overcollateralization provided by the
junior notes.
Overcollateralisation for the class A notes, amounting to 5.1%,
is provided by
the class B notes (3.1%) and class C notes (2.0%).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings are sensitive to changes in MPRs. Therefore, Fitch
applied high MPR
stresses in its analysis and only a long-term substantial change
in payment
behaviour paired with increasing charge-off rates would put the
notes under
rating pressure.
Expected impact upon the note rating of increased charge-offs
(Class A)
Original Rating: 'AAAsf'
Increase base case charge-offs by 25%: 'AA+sf'
Increase base case charge-offs by 50%: 'AA+sf'
Increase base case charge-offs by 75%: 'AAsf'
Expected impact upon the note rating of reduced MPR (Class A):
Original Rating: 'AAAsf'
Reduce base case MPR by 15%: 'AA+sf'
Reduce base case MPR by 25%: 'AAsf'
Reduce base case MPR by 35%: 'AA-sf'
Expected impact upon the note rating of reduced yield (Class A):
Original Rating: 'AAAsf'
Reduce Yield by 15%: 'AAAsf'
Reduce Yield by 25%: 'AA+sf'
Reduce Yield by 35%: 'AAsf'
Expected impact upon the note rating of increased charge offs
and reduced MPR
(Class A):
Original Rating: 'AAAsf'
Increase base case charge-offs by 25% and reduce MPR by 15%:
'AAsf'
Increase base case charge-offs by 50% and reduce MPR by 25%:
'AA-sf'
Increase base case charge-offs by 75% and reduce MPR by 35%:
'A-sf'
A presale report, including further information on transaction
related stress
and sensitivity analysis, and material sources of information
that were used to
prepare the credit rating is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Sinead Egan
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1492
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Uli Maute
Senior Director
+44 020 3530 1582
Committee Chairperson
Andy Brewer
Senior Director
+44 020 3530 1005
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the
issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Sources of information: transaction documents and data provided
by the
originator.
Applicable criteria, Global Credit Card ABS Rating Criteria,
dated 22 June 2012
and 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions',
dated 30 May
2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Credit Card ABS Rating Criteria
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions
LINK:
