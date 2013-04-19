(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Swiss Credit
Card Issuance
-No.2 Ltd's notes, backed by Swiss credit card receivables,
final ratings as
follows:
CHF189.8m Class A, due June 2018: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
CHF6.2m Class B, due June 2018: 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
CHF4.00m Class C, due June 2018: 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
Fitch has also reviewed and affirmed the ratings of one existing
rated issuance
out of the Swiss Credit Card trust, as follows:
CHF351.1m No.1 Ltd Class A: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
CHF11.5m No.1 Ltd Class B: 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
CHF7.4m No.1 Ltd Class C: 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
The newly issued notes are the second issuance from the trust,
which is
collateralised by a pool of Swiss consumer credit card
receivables originated by
Credit Suisse AG (Credit Suisse, 'A'/Stable/'F1') using the
American Express,
MasterCard and Visa networks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
A large share of the trust consists of either card types that
require full
monthly repayment, or users who voluntarily repay the entire
outstanding balance
monthly, which has a significant impact on transaction
performance. Fitch has
set charge-off expectations at 2.5%, which is significantly
lower than the base
cases assigned for all UK credit card trusts. The agency's base
case monthly
payment rate (MPR) and yield rate were set at 60% and 14.0%,
respectively.
Set-off risk in a scenario where Credit Suisse came into
financial difficulty,
is of noteworthy relevance for the transaction as the bank is
one of the two
largest deposit-taking institutions in Switzerland. Fitch has
been provided with
legal analysis outlining - among other things - the mechanics of
the Swiss
deposit protection scheme. Based on the explanation and analysis
provided, the
agency is comfortable that set-off risk for deposits up to a cap
of CHF100,000
per account would likely be covered by the scheme, which relies
on the strength
and support of the Swiss banking industry, regulators and
government.
However, despite the availability of this scheme, potential
set-off risk
(estimated at around 2.2% at closing) remains higher than in
other Fitch rated
credit card transactions. This is because Credit Suisse's client
base
encompasses accounts of many high net worth individuals.
Possible commingling
risk is also higher, due to a combination of the high MPR and
the fact that
funds are collected to originator accounts for two days before
being swept to
transaction accounts. Fitch gained comfort from the high minimum
seller share,
which will be 11.1% at closing (compared with 5%-7% in UK
trusts).
Credit enhancement is provided to the rated notes via excess
spread, where
available, as well as via overcollateralisation provided by the
junior notes.
Overcollateralisation for the class A notes, amounting to 5.1%,
is provided by
the class B notes (3.1%) and class C notes (2.0%).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings are sensitive to changes in MPRs. Therefore, Fitch
applied high MPR
stresses in its analysis and only a long-term substantial change
in payment
behaviour paired with increasing charge-off rates would put the
notes under
rating pressure.
Expected impact upon the note rating of increased charge-offs
(Class A)
Original rating: 'AAAsf'
Increase base case charge-offs by 25%: 'AA+sf'
Increase base case charge-offs by 50%: 'AA+sf'
Increase base case charge-offs by 75%: 'AAsf'
Expected impact upon the note rating of reduced MPR (Class A):
Original rating: 'AAAsf'
Reduce base case MPR by 15%: 'AA+sf'
Reduce base case MPR by 25%: 'AAsf'
Reduce base case MPR by 35%: 'A+sf'
Expected impact upon the note rating of reduced yield (Class A):
Original rating: 'AAAsf'
Reduce yield by 15%: 'AA+sf'
Reduce yield by 25%: 'AA+sf'
Reduce yield by 35%: 'AA+sf'
Expected impact upon the note rating of increased charge offs
and reduced MPR
(Class A):
Original rating: 'AAAsf'
Increase base case charge-offs by 25% and reduce MPR by 15%:
'AAsf'
Increase base case charge-offs by 50% and reduce MPR by 25%:
'AA-sf'
Increase base case charge-offs by 75% and reduce MPR by 35%:
'A-sf'
A new issue report, including further information on transaction
related stress
and sensitivity analysis, and material sources of information
that were used to
prepare the credit rating is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Sources of information: transaction documents and data provided
by the
originator.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Credit Card ABS Rating Criteria',
dated 22 June
2012 and 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance
Transactions', dated 30
May 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Global Credit Card ABS Rating Criteria
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions
