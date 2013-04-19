(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Swiss Credit Card Issuance - No. 2 Ltd here LONDON, April 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Swiss Credit Card Issuance -No.2 Ltd's notes, backed by Swiss credit card receivables, final ratings as follows: CHF189.8m Class A, due June 2018: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable CHF6.2m Class B, due June 2018: 'Asf'; Outlook Stable CHF4.00m Class C, due June 2018: 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable Fitch has also reviewed and affirmed the ratings of one existing rated issuance out of the Swiss Credit Card trust, as follows: CHF351.1m No.1 Ltd Class A: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable CHF11.5m No.1 Ltd Class B: 'Asf'; Outlook Stable CHF7.4m No.1 Ltd Class C: 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable The newly issued notes are the second issuance from the trust, which is collateralised by a pool of Swiss consumer credit card receivables originated by Credit Suisse AG (Credit Suisse, 'A'/Stable/'F1') using the American Express, MasterCard and Visa networks. KEY RATING DRIVERS A large share of the trust consists of either card types that require full monthly repayment, or users who voluntarily repay the entire outstanding balance monthly, which has a significant impact on transaction performance. Fitch has set charge-off expectations at 2.5%, which is significantly lower than the base cases assigned for all UK credit card trusts. The agency's base case monthly payment rate (MPR) and yield rate were set at 60% and 14.0%, respectively. Set-off risk in a scenario where Credit Suisse came into financial difficulty, is of noteworthy relevance for the transaction as the bank is one of the two largest deposit-taking institutions in Switzerland. Fitch has been provided with legal analysis outlining - among other things - the mechanics of the Swiss deposit protection scheme. Based on the explanation and analysis provided, the agency is comfortable that set-off risk for deposits up to a cap of CHF100,000 per account would likely be covered by the scheme, which relies on the strength and support of the Swiss banking industry, regulators and government. However, despite the availability of this scheme, potential set-off risk (estimated at around 2.2% at closing) remains higher than in other Fitch rated credit card transactions. This is because Credit Suisse's client base encompasses accounts of many high net worth individuals. Possible commingling risk is also higher, due to a combination of the high MPR and the fact that funds are collected to originator accounts for two days before being swept to transaction accounts. Fitch gained comfort from the high minimum seller share, which will be 11.1% at closing (compared with 5%-7% in UK trusts). Credit enhancement is provided to the rated notes via excess spread, where available, as well as via overcollateralisation provided by the junior notes. Overcollateralisation for the class A notes, amounting to 5.1%, is provided by the class B notes (3.1%) and class C notes (2.0%). RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings are sensitive to changes in MPRs. Therefore, Fitch applied high MPR stresses in its analysis and only a long-term substantial change in payment behaviour paired with increasing charge-off rates would put the notes under rating pressure. Expected impact upon the note rating of increased charge-offs (Class A) Original rating: 'AAAsf' Increase base case charge-offs by 25%: 'AA+sf' Increase base case charge-offs by 50%: 'AA+sf' Increase base case charge-offs by 75%: 'AAsf' Expected impact upon the note rating of reduced MPR (Class A): Original rating: 'AAAsf' Reduce base case MPR by 15%: 'AA+sf' Reduce base case MPR by 25%: 'AAsf' Reduce base case MPR by 35%: 'A+sf' Expected impact upon the note rating of reduced yield (Class A): Original rating: 'AAAsf' Reduce yield by 15%: 'AA+sf' Reduce yield by 25%: 'AA+sf' Reduce yield by 35%: 'AA+sf' Expected impact upon the note rating of increased charge offs and reduced MPR (Class A): Original rating: 'AAAsf' Increase base case charge-offs by 25% and reduce MPR by 15%: 'AAsf' Increase base case charge-offs by 50% and reduce MPR by 25%: 'AA-sf' Increase base case charge-offs by 75% and reduce MPR by 35%: 'A-sf' A new issue report, including further information on transaction related stress and sensitivity analysis, and material sources of information that were used to prepare the credit rating is available at www.fitchratings.com. Contacts: Primary Analyst Sinead Egan Associate Director +44 20 3530 1492 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Uli Maute Senior Director +44 20 3530 1582 Committee Chairperson Andy Brewer Senior Director +44 20 3530 1005 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Sources of information: transaction documents and data provided by the originator. Applicable criteria, 'Global Credit Card ABS Rating Criteria', dated 22 June 2012 and 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 30 May 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Global Credit Card ABS Rating Criteria here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 