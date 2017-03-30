(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Telenet
International
Finance S.a.r.L.'s Term Loan AH and Telenet Financing USD LLC's
Term Loan AI an
expected rating of 'BB(EXP)'. Both issuing entities are
subsidiaries of Telenet
BVBA (Telenet; formerly Telenet NV). The final rating is
contingent upon the
receipt of final documentation conforming materially to the
preliminary
documentation reviewed.
Telenet is issuing two new senior secured term loans, the
proceeds of which will
be used to partially refinance existing bank debt in a
leverage-neutral
transaction. Term Loan AI will have a minimum tranche size of
USD1,000 million
and an 8.25-year tenor, and Term Loan AH will have a minimum
tranche size of
EUR750 million and a nine-year tenor. The transaction is part of
the company's
strategy to refinance prior to maturity and maximise tenor. The
new term loans
will be guaranteed by Telenet Financing USD LLC, Telenet BVBA,
Telenet
International Finance S.a.r.L. and Telenet Group BVBA.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Operating Position: Telenet operates a cable network
within Flanders and
some parts of Brussels. Consolidation of local loop unbundling
providers has
resulted in duopolistic competition in infrastructure-based
fixed line within
the consumer segment. Fibre-to-the-home deployment from
incumbent Proximus has
so far been at a slower pace than in other western European
markets such as
France, Spain and the Netherlands. Within its franchise area,
Telenet services
around 70% of households, to which it provides TV, broadband or
fixed-line
telephony. This provides the company with sufficient scale to
generate a stable
underlying pre-dividend free cash flow (FCF) margin of 12%-14%.
Sustaining Competitiveness: Telenet has been able to sustain its
leading market
position by investing in its network infrastructure, providing
rich,
value-for-money content bundles and improving customer service.
The company has
a five-year, EUR500 million capital investment programme that
will lift cable
network capacity to 1 GHz from 600 MHz currently, enabling
broadband downstream
speeds of at least 1 Gbps.
Competition from Wholesale Regulation Manageable: Belgium
introduced cable
wholesale regulation in 1Q16. The move will enable third parties
to access
Telenet's cable infrastructure on a wholesale basis based on a
retail minus
pricing formula applying to TV and broadband combined. We
believe the impact on
Telenet is likely to be limited and manageable. The company has
sufficient
margin in its pre-dividend FCF to weather the impact and
maintain funds from
operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage below 5.25x or
approximately 4.3x net
debt to EBITDA, which is at the upper end of the company's
target range of
3.5x-4.5x.
Factors that constrain market share loss include market maturity
and churn
levels, the prevalence of triple-play take-up among the
subscriber base, and the
cost of providing attractive content economically. We believe
the greatest loss
in market share is likely to be at the more price-sensitive end
of the market.
Commensurate Shareholder Remuneration: Telenet does not have a
fixed shareholder
remuneration policy but has a formal policy to manage leverage
up to 4.5x net
debt to EBITDA. Since 2010, Telenet has managed leverage between
3.5x and 4.3x
net debt to EBITDA with the higher end achieved in 2013,
following a EUR900m
exceptional dividend payment. The approach enables Telenet to
link its
shareholder remuneration to its growth and operational risk
profile. This is
credit positive as it provides flexibility for M&A, investment
and preservation
of its credit metrics if required.
Notching of Secured Debt: In line with Fitch's notching
criteria, the company's
secured debt is rated 'BB', one notch higher than its IDR. The
recovery rating
on Telenet's senior secured debt is 'RR2' due to the strong
expected recovery
prospects for Telenet.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Telenet's rating is driven by its strong operating profile,
which is supported
by a favourable market structure and a sustainable competitive
position. This
enables Telenet to generate robust and stable FCF and support a
leveraged
balance sheet. The company's leverage target relative to other
western European
telecoms operators is high and forms a restraining factor to the
rating.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for Telenet
include:
- Stable yoy revenue growth in 2017.
- Mid-single-digit yoy EBITDA growth in 2017.
- A capex/sales ratio of around 24%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- A weakening in the operating environment due to increased
competition from
cable wholesale leading to a larger-than-expected market share
loss and decrease
in EBITDA.
- FFO-adjusted net leverage consistently over 5.25x
(corresponding to
approximately 4.3x net debt to EBITDA) and FFO fixed-charge
cover trending below
2.5x.
- A change in financial or dividend policy leading to new,
higher leverage
targets.
Positive rating action is unlikely in the medium term unless
management pursues
a more conservative financial policy.
LIQUIDITY
Telenet has a strong liquidity position as a result of internal
cash flow
generation of EUR120m and undrawn credit facilities of EUR400m.
The company has
a long-dated debt maturity profile, with the first debt maturity
occurring in
2022.
