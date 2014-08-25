(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, August 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Thai Life
Insurance Public Company Limited (TLI) International and
National Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of 'A-' and 'AAA(tha)',
respectively. The
Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The International IFS and National IFS ratings reflect TLI's
sound financial
performance, solid market franchise, and conservative investment
portfolio. The
company also has strong capitalisation to support growth and act
as a buffer
against downside risks.
TLI's focus on high margin products is reflected in the
company's sound
profitability with an average pre-tax return on assets of 2.5%
during 2009-2013.
TLI recorded pre-tax return on assets at 2.2% in 2013 (2.6% in
2012).
TLI is the third-largest life insurer in Thailand by total
premiums written with
12.4% market share in 2013. The company has been operating for
more than 70
years and has 311 branches countrywide as at end-2013. TLI has
almost 65,000
tied agents countrywide, the second-largest agency network in
the country, of
which nearly 30,000 are active agents.
Fixed-income securities, cash and deposits made up about 87% of
TLI's invested
assets at end-2013. The company allocated less than 5% of its
invested assets to
equities. Fitch believes TLI's investment portfolio will remain
conservative,
dominated by good-quality fixed-income securities.
TLI's strong capitalisation is supported by consistent healthy
profitability and
high retained earnings. TLI's risk-based capital (RBC) ratio was
at 478% at
end-March 2014, materially higher than the 360% a year earlier
and well above
the minimum regulatory requirement of 140%.
Fitch expects a partnership with Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance
Company (Meiji
Yasuda Life; IFS: A+/Negative) to benefit TLI in terms of risk
management and
sales and product capabilities. Meiji Yasuda Life acquired 15%
of TLI in 2013 to
increase its presence outside of Japan. The agency believes TLI
has no plan to
further alter its ownership structure in the medium term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a material decline
in its capital
buffer that can be seen in its risk-based-capital ratio dropping
below 250% for
an extended period, and a sustained weakening in profitability
that is reflected
in pre-tax return on assets sustained below 1%, especially as a
result of the
company shifting focus to lower margin products. If Thailand's
Long-Term Local
Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-' with Stable Outlook
is downgraded,
the IFS rating on the insurer is also likely to be lowered.
An upgrade is unlikely in the near term as TLI's International
IFS rating is at
the same level as Thailand's Long-Term Local Currency IDR. TLI's
National IFS is
already at the highest possible level.
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Siew Wai Wan (International rating)
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Trin Siriwutiset (National rating)
Associate Director
+662 108 0154
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
57 Wireless Road
Lumpini, Patumwan
Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analysts
Trin Siriwutiset (International rating)
Associate Director
+662 108 0154
Siew Wai Wan (National rating)
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Committee Chairperson
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Disclosure: Thai Life Insurance Company Limited owns 10% of the
shares in Fitch
Ratings (Thailand) Limited. No shareholder, other than Fitch
Ratings Limited of
the UK, is involved in the day-to-day operations of, or credit
rating reviews
undertaken by Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Insurance Rating Methodology", dated 13
November 2013, and
"National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October 2013 are
available on
www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
