(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'B+'
first-time
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to TierPoint, LLC. The
Rating Outlook is
Stable. Fitch has also assigned 'BB/RR2' first-time ratings to
the senior first
lien secured revolver and senior first lien secured term loan,
and a 'B-/RR6' to
the senior second lien secured term loan. The $920 million
proceeds from the
term loans will be used to repay the company's existing debt. A
full list of
rating actions follows at the end of this release.
Fitch's rating actions affect approximately $1.1 billion of
total debt,
including the $175 million revolving credit facility.
The ratings and Outlook are supported by our view that the
secular data center
growth will provide tailwinds for TierPoint's revenue growth.
With the
post-acquisition integration efforts being mostly completed,
Fitch expects
margin expansion starting in 2018. Fitch also expects
TierPoint's free cash flow
(FCF) will remain negative through 2018 because of the capital
expenditures
required to operate its data center business. We expect gross
leverage to
gradually decline as a result of EBITDA growth.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Secular Demand Drivers Balance Oversupply Risk: Fitch believes
data center
traffic growth, combined with an increasingly positive
enterprise sentiment
toward hybrid infrastructure deployments, will favor
carrier-neutral data center
providers. Even amidst this favorable backdrop, the fragmented
nature of the
data center industry has made it susceptible to pockets of
pricing pressure,
often the result of excess capacity from new-builds or sudden
large-customer
churn events. While builds are not nearly as speculative as they
were in the
past, oversupply will remain a risk as long as there is a need
to commence
building months or years ahead of signing new customers. Fitch
believes
TierPoint is better protected against this risk as it primarily
serves smaller
markets where competitive intensity is less severe.
Diversified Customer Base: TierPoint strategically targets
secondary markets
where competition is lower and focuses on serving small- to
medium-sized
enterprises (SMEs) in these markets. This results in a
fragmented customer base
where its top 10 customers make up 12% of total revenues. The
fragmented
customer base effectively reduces customer concentration risk
and earnings
volatility. TierPoint operates 40 facilities in 20 markets, and
serves
approximately 5,000 customers. Fitch views this favorably as it
enhances the
predictability of the company's future financial performance.
High Proportion of Recurring Revenue: Fitch estimates that 98%
of TierPoint's
revenue is recurring in nature with typical service contracts
extending for
three years, creating a high level of visibility into future
revenue and cash
flow streams. Fitch believes stability of the IT infrastructure
is critical for
enterprise customers; switching data center providers creates a
high risk of
disrupting the customer's IT infrastructure that could affect
critical business
operations. This results in a high proportion of recurring
revenues for data
center operators and a lengthy sales cycle.
Balanced Exposure to Retail Colocation & Managed and Cloud
Services: TierPoint
generated 52% of its total revenue from retail colocation, and
the balance from
managed and cloud services. Fitch believes the company is
strategically shifting
toward managed and cloud services as it encompasses a larger
part of the
industry value chain and attracts a larger set of potential
customers. The
increased exposure to a greater part of the value chain is
expected to increase
customer stickiness. The shift toward managed and cloud services
would also
increase capital efficiency, as it tends to be less capital
intensive; this
should lead to stronger FCF margins as revenue mix shifts toward
managed and
cloud services.
Potential Debt-Funded M&A: Mergers and acquisitions have played
a critical role
in the company's growth over the past seven years, with
approximately $1.4
billion being spent across six acquisitions over the past four
years alone.
Fitch expects these transactions to continue to be funded
through an equal blend
of both debt and equity. The company's acquisitive strategy
introduces a
meaningful amount of integration risk to its operational
profile, and larger
than normal amount of reliance on management's ability to
structure and execute
on deals appropriately. Despite these risks, the company has had
a good track
record in efficiently integrating its acquired assets.
High Leverage: TierPoint's strategy of expanding its footprint
and capacity
through acquisitions has led to elevated leverage ratios. Fitch
estimates
year-end 2016 pro forma leverage to be 6.9x, up from 5.6x in
2015. Within
Fitch's base case, we incorporate our expectation that
management will continue
to execute on deals, with funding through a balanced mix of debt
and equity.
Fitch forecasts gross leverage declining below 6.0x by the end
of FY 2019, and
to 5.0x by the end of FY 2020 as a result of EBITDA growth.
Total debt is
expected to continue to rise as the company continues to execute
on acquisitions
over the forecast.
Capital Intensity Constrains FCF: TierPoint's total capex has
remained near 30%
of revenues over the last two years, contributing to negative
FCF during the
period. Fitch expects FCF to remain negative through 2018 as the
company
continues to invest in organic expansions. FCF should gradually
turn positive by
2019 as the growth rate moderates. Building new capacity is
capital intensive;
construction can take from a few months to several years, with
no guarantee that
breakeven cash flow will be reached on schedule.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Revenue growing from $350 million in 2016 to $879 million in
2020, as a result
of (i) organic growth near 10%, and (ii) $450 million of
incremental
acquisitions per year at revenue multiples of 5.0x in 2018,
2019, and 2020;
--EBITDA margin expansion to near 40% as a result of operating
efficiency
improvements;
--Transaction and non-recurring expenses resulting from
historical and future
acquisitions near $10 million over the forecast, in line with
comparable deals
and management's expectations going forward;
--Capital expenditures near 20% of revenue over the forecast,
reflecting the
improving scale efficiency, and inclusive of approximately $10
million of
integration related expenditures in 2018, 2019, and 2020;
--$200 million of acquisitions in the second half of 2017, and
$450 million each
in 2018, 2019, and 2020. Fitch expects these deals to be funded
with an equal
split between debt and equity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive Sensitivity: Future developments that may, individually
or
collectively, lead to a positive rating action include:
--Fitch's expectation for leverage to decline to below 5.0x;
--Expectation for FCF sustaining in positive territory;
--EBITDA margin expansion starts in FY2018.
Negative Sensitivity: Future developments that may, individually
or
collectively, lead to a negative rating action include:
--Fitch's expectations for leverage to sustain above 6.0x by
FY2019;
--Acquisition funded by higher proportion of debt vs. equity,
and/or delays in
deleveraging expectations;
--Expectation for FCF remaining negative beyond FY2018;
--EBITDA margins weaker than Fitch's expectations resulting from
poor operating
efficiency.
LIQUIDITY
Liquidity Profile: TierPoint's liquidity profile has been
pressured by its
consistently negative FCF, causing the company to fund deficits
with its
revolver. Going forward, Fitch expects the company will have an
adequate amount
of liquidity as a result of its $175 million revolver, and
positive FCF starting
in 2019.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has assigned the following ratings:
TierPoint, LLC
--Long-Term IDR at 'B+';
--Sr. first lien secured revolver due 2022 at 'BB/RR2';
--Sr. first lien secured term loan due 2024 at 'BB/RR2';
--Sr. second lien secured term loan due 2025 at 'B-/RR6'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alen Lin
Senior Director
+1 312-368-5471
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Allen Dilallo
Analyst
+1 312-368-3337
Committee Chairperson
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1 312-368-3177
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: April 14, 2017
