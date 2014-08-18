(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, August 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has rated TMB Bank
Public Company
Limited's (TMB; BBB-/Stable) proposed Thai baht-denominated
subordinated
unsecured notes at 'A(tha)'. This would be the first Basel
III-compliant Tier 2
issue by TMB and the proceeds will be used to replace some of
the legacy Tier 2
notes that may be redeemed and amortised.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Basel III Tier 2 notes are rated one notch below the anchor
rating to
reflect their higher loss-severity risk relative to senior
unsecured instruments
arising from their subordinated status. Key terms of the notes
include a
non-viability trigger (defined as emergency capital assistance
from the central
bank or any other empowered government agency), with a partial
rather than
mandatory full write-down feature. The Tier 2 notes are more
senior than any
Additional Tier 1 securities with loss-absorption features. In
the event of a
write-down, the Tier 2 notes would be written down on a pari
passu basis with
all other Tier 2 loss-absorbing instruments with write-down
features of the
issuer.
TMB's National Long-Term Rating (A+(tha)/Stable) is used as the
anchor rating
and it is based on the company's stand-alone financial strength.
The bank's
credit profile is viewed as the best indicator of
non-performance risk. No
additional notching has been applied as there are no
going-concern
loss-absorption features.
The bank's overall financial performance - particularly its
asset quality - has
improved in recent years, although its profitability remains the
lowest among
Thailand's mid-sized banks. However, capitalisation and
liquidity are sound and
compare well with its peers'.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes in TMB's stand-alone credit profile and in its
National Long-Term
Rating would have an impact on the rating of these notes.
A material reversal of recent gains in key financial measures
such as asset
quality and earnings could lead to a downgrade. So too could a
material increase
in risk appetite if not offset by strengthened buffers in terms
of capital and
profitability. An upgrade is unlikely in the near term because
Fitch expects
further improvement in TMB's overall credit profile to be
gradual and this has
been factored into the ratings.
The other ratings of TMB are unaffected and are as follows:
- Long-Term IDR: 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term IDR: 'F3'
- USD3.0bn senior unsecured medium-term note programme: 'BBB-'
- Viability Rating: 'bbb-'
- Support Rating: '3'
- Support Rating Floor: 'BB+'
- National Long-Term Rating: 'A+(tha)'; Outlook Stable
- National Short-Term Rating: 'F1(tha)';
- National subordinated debt rating: 'A(tha)'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Trin Siriwutiset
Associate Director
+662 108 0154
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Park Ventures, Level 17
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini
Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Patchara Sarayudh
Director
+662 108 0152
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, "Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies"
dated 10 August
2012, and "National Scale Rating Criteria", dated 30 October
2013, are available
at www.fitchratings.com.
