(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Turkiye
Ihracat Kredi
Bankasi A.S.'s (Turk Eximbank) forthcoming senior unsecured
medium term notes an
expected rating of 'BBB-(EXP)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes will constitute senior unsecured debt obligations of
Turk Eximbank.
The expected rating is in line with Turk Eximbank's foreign
currency Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR). This is aligned with the Turkish
sovereign's
foreign currency Long-term IDR (BBB-/Stable), reflecting its
ownership (100%
state-owned) and status as the country's official export credit
agency. Turk
Eximbank implements the government's official export strategies,
its board is
government appointed, and its funding is, in part, provided or
guaranteed by the
Turkish Treasury. The bank also enjoys privileges, notably
Treasury compensation
of losses suffered as a result of political risks and exemption
from corporate
taxes and loan loss reserve requirements.
The bank's credit expansion targets, policies and objectives are
defined by
Turkey's Supreme Advisory and Credit Guidance Committee (SC),
chaired by the
Prime Minister and including high-level government officials.
Export strategies
form part of Turkey's short- and medium-term development plans.
Turk Eximbank's
board includes two SC members and its CEO is also a member of
the SC. The notes
are not guaranteed by the Turkish Treasury.
Turk Eximbank's Support Rating of '2' reflects Fitch's
assessment of the Turkish
sovereign's propensity and ability to support the bank, if
required. Given its
ownership and role, Fitch believes there is a high probability
that support
would be forthcoming from the Turkish state in case of need. The
Support Rating
Floor is equalised with the Turkish sovereign's foreign currency
Long-term
Issuer Default Rating, as is the case with other Turkish
state-owned banks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The expected rating assigned to the notes is sensitive to change
in Turk
Eximbank's IDRs. Turk Eximbank's ratings are sensitive to a
change in Turkey's
sovereign ratings, and the Long-term IDR and National rating
will very likely
move in tandem with these. The Stable Outlook on Turk Eximbank's
ratings
reflects that on the sovereign.
Turk Eximbank's ratings are as follows:
Long-term foreign currency IDR 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Long-term local currency IDR 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs 'F3'
National Long-term Rating 'AAA(tur)'; Outlook Stable
Support Rating assigned at '2'
Support Rating Floor 'BBB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Janine Dow
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1464
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Banu Cartmell
Director
+44 203 530 1109
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Ratings
Criteria' dated 31
January 2014 is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.