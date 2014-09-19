(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, September 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Turkiye Ihracat
Kredi Bankasi A.S.'s (Turk Eximbank) USD500m senior unsecured
medium-term notes
a final rating of 'BBB-'.
The rating is in line with the expected rating Fitch assigned to
the notes on 9
September 2014 (See "Fitch Assigns Turk Eximbank's Forthcoming
USD500m Notes
'BBB-(EXP)' Rating" at www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes constitute senior unsecured debt obligations of Turk
Eximbank. The
rating is in line with Turk Eximbank's foreign currency
Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR), which in turn is aligned with the foreign currency
Long-term IDR
of the Turkish sovereign (BBB-/Stable). The alignment reflects
the bank's 100%
state ownership and its status as the country's official export
credit agency.
Turk Eximbank implements the government's official export
strategies, its board
is government-appointed, and its funding is, in part, provided
or guaranteed by
the Turkish Treasury. The bank also enjoys privileges, notably
Treasury
compensation of losses suffered as a result of political risks
and exemption
from corporate taxes and loan loss reserve requirements.
The bank's credit expansion targets, policies and objectives are
defined by
Turkey's Supreme Advisory and Credit Guidance Committee (SC),
chaired by the
Prime Minister and including high-level government officials.
Export strategies
form part of Turkey's short- and medium-term development plans.
Turk Eximbank's
board includes two SC members and its CEO is also a member of
the SC. The notes
are not guaranteed by the Turkish Treasury.
Given the bank's ownership and role, Fitch believes there is a
high probability
that support would be forthcoming from the Turkish state in case
of need. This
is reflected in its Support Rating of '2'. The Support Rating
Floor is equalised
with the Turkish sovereign's foreign currency Long-term Issuer
Default Rating,
as is the case with other Turkish state-owned banks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating assigned to the notes is sensitive to a change in
Turk Eximbank's
IDRs. Turk Eximbank's Long-term IDR and National rating are
sensitive to a
change in Turkey's sovereign ratings will likely move in tandem
with them.
Turk Eximbank's ratings are as follows:
Long-term foreign currency IDR 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Long-term local currency IDR 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs 'F3'
National Long-term Rating 'AAA(tur)'; Outlook Stable
Support Rating '2'
Support Rating Floor 'BBB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Janine Dow
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1464
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Banu Cartmell
Director
+44 203 530 1109
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
