LONDON, May 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Turkiye Finans
Katilim Bankasi
A.S.'s (Turkiye Finans) Sukuk issue a final rating of 'BBB'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'BBB' rating assigned to the Sukuk is driven solely by
Turkiye Finans'
Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB'
as the Sukuk
structure is viewed as an originator-backed/asset-based
structure. According to
Fitch's criteria, the Sukuk rating is directly linked to Turkiye
Finans'
Long-term IDR.
By assigning a rating to the issue, Fitch does not express an
opinion on the
Sukuk structure's compliance with Shariah principles or whether
the relevant
transaction documents are enforceable under any applicable law,
including,
without limitation, English and Turkish law.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch would expect the Sukuk rating to move in tandem with, and
be sensitive to
any change in, Turkiye Finans' Long-term foreign currency IDR,
which is, in
turn, driven by Fitch's view of potential support from its
majority shareholder.
Turkiye Finans engages in interest-free banking - primarily with
SMEs and
corporate clients. It is a small but growing bank, 66.3% owned
by the The
National Commercial Bank ('A+'/Stable) of Saudi Arabia.
Turkiye Finans is currently rated as follows:
Long-term foreign currency IDR 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Long-term local currency IDR 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR 'F3'
Short-term local currency IDR 'F2'
National Long-term rating 'AAA(tur)'; Outlook Stable
Viability Rating 'bb-'
Support Rating '2'
