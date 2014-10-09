(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Turkiye Sinai Kalkimna Bankasi's (TSKB) forthcoming senior unsecured notes an expected rating of 'BBB-(EXP)'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes constitute senior unsecured debt obligations of TSKB. The expected rating is aligned with TSKB's foreign currency Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR), which is in line with the Turkish sovereign rating (BBB-/Stable), reflecting Fitch's opinion that the Turkish state would have high propensity to support the bank, despite TSKB's private ownership (50.1% owned by Turkiye Is Bankasi A.S., BBB-/Stable, 39.2% of the share capital is quoted on the Istanbul Stock Exchange). The high probability of support reflects TSKB's public mission, defined in its statutes, to attract foreign capital investments in Turkey and participate in the development of the country's capital markets. It also reflects the state's commitment to TSKB's role by guaranteeing historically a high proportion (91% at end-1H14) of its long-term non-equity funding, which is vital to the bank's business. In addition, Fitch understands that the issuance of senior unsecured debt will not materially affect the share of guaranteed funding in the bank's non-equity funding as the amount of guaranteed funding should also be increasing over time and should remain the predominant funding source. Fitch believes that TSKB's policy role has the potential to strengthen in light of Turkey's ambitious growth plans by 2023 and given the bank's well-established business, niche franchise as Turkey's leading development and investment bank and significant expertise in energy financing, a strategic sector for Turkey. The notes are not guaranteed by the Turkish state. The claims of noteholders would rank behind any public claims on the bank in the event of its insolvency. RATING SENSITIVITIES The notes' expected rating is sensitive to change in TSKB's Long-term IDR. TSKB's ratings are sensitive to a change in Turkey's sovereign ratings. The ratings would also be sensitive to a material reduction in the level of state-guaranteed funding at TSKB or a change in the bank's policy role, which Fitch would consider as a reduction in the state's propensity to support TSKB, although this is not our expectation. TSKB's ratings are as follows: Long-term foreign currency IDR 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable Long-term local currency IDR 'BBB'; Outlook Stable Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs 'F3' National Long-term Rating 'AAA(tur)'; Outlook Stable Support Rating assigned at '2' Support Rating Floor 'BBB-' Contact: Primary Analyst Banu Cartmell Director +44 203 530 1109 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Keranka Dimitrova Associate Director +44 203 530 1223 Committee Chairperson Artur Szeski Senior Director +48 22 338 6292 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Ratings Criteria' dated 31 January 2014 is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.