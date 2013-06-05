(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Turnstone MidCo 2
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR): 'B+'; Outlook Stable
IDH Finance plc
GBP200m 6% senior secured notes due 2018: 'BB-'/'RR3'
GBP125m senior secured FRN due 2018: 'BB-'/'RR3'
GBP75m 8.5% second lien notes due 2019: 'B-'/'RR6'
The notes refinance the existing senior loans (GBP330m in total)
and partially
repay the shareholder loan (GBP50m).
IDH Finance plc, the issuer of the notes, is 100% owned by
Turnstone Midco 2.
The notes as well as the new super-senior revolving credit
facility (RCF) of up
to GBP100m (which is undrawn at closing) is secured
substantially by all of the
issuer's and guarantors' assets representing 86.6% of the
group's consolidated
sales and 83.1% of consolidated EBITDA as of 31 March 2013.
Pearl Topco Limited
(Predecessor IDH) was acquired on 11 May 2011 by Carlyle and
Palamon and was
simultaneously merged with Associated Dental Practices (ADP
Primary Care
Services Limited or Predecessor ADP), together referred to as
IDH.
The 'B+' IDR reflects Turnstone Midco 2's solid market
positioning as the number
one player in the GBP3.3bn UK NHS dental care market, where it
operates via 550
practices and serves about 5 million patients per annum. IDH is
more than double
the size of its next biggest competitor Oasis Healthcare. The
notes issue and
refinancing improves the financial flexibility for IDH allowing
it to continue
pursuing its acquisition-driven growth strategy.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Market Position
IDH's solid market position allows economies of scale in terms
of sourcing of
equipment/ material, administration, controlling and national
advertisement.
NHS Funded Sales
Further support to the ratings is given by IDH's revenues
derived from NHS
contracts which are the source of 87% of its revenues. 90% of
these contracts
are so-called 'evergreen contracts' (GDS contracts) which
provide stability to
the group's profitability and cash flows. As the NHS target is
to improve the
access to NHS dentistry, there is not much incentive for the NHS
to withdraw
those contracts, unless the dentists who are awarded these
contracts are
underperforming.
Low Risk Acquisition Strategy
The acquisition strategy for IDH reflects the group's ability to
take advantage
of the fragmented dentistry market in the UK. Fitch considers
that such strategy
carries an inherent execution risk, albeit limited in light of
management's past
experience in completing acquisitions. Fitch notes that the
acquisition of small
practices with GDS contracts with the NHS is relatively well
matched to the
group's operations and thus does not bear major integration
costs.
Regulatory Reforms Broadly Neutral
The ratings also reflect the risks associated with the
regulatory reforms
impending in the dentistry market in the UK. Fitch recognises
the risk that the
reimbursement method from the NHS to private dental service
providers is likely
to change. However, any changes in contracts - away from current
UDA (Units of
Dental Activity) based contracts - are only likely to be
introduced around 2017.
Protection to the value of the contract is also provided by the
current
involvement of IDH in the government's pilot scheme in the
design of contracts
as well as its incumbent position.
Weak Credit Metrics
The business strengths are offset by Turnstone Midco 2's
relatively weak credit
metrics. Based on its conservative projections, Fitch considers
Turnstone Midco
2 as highly leveraged, with funds from operations (FFO) adjusted
net leverage at
6.0x at closing of the refinancing but expects the group to
delever over time to
5.2x by 2016, which is adequate to the assigned rating given the
sector.
Treatment of Shareholder Debt
In its analysis, Fitch has classified the various shareholder
instruments
present in the group's structure as equity because, as per
Fitch's understanding
of the legal documentation received, the main features of these
instruments
combined with the inter-creditor principles match Fitch's
assessment of
equity-like instruments (see "Treatment of Junior Corporate Debt
in Europe",
dated 8 April 2011 at www.fitchratings.com).
Adequate Liquidity
Fitch anticipates that post refinancing, Turnstone Midco 2's
liquidity will be
adequate with around GBP5m of cash, a fully undrawn GBP100m RCF
due in 2018, and
without short-term debt maturities.
Above Average Senior Recovery Ratings
Turnstone Midco 2's recovery ratings reflect Fitch's
expectations that the
enterprise value of the company would be maximised in a
restructuring scenario
(going concern approach), rather than a liquidation due to the
asset-light
nature of the business. Fitch believes that a 6.0x distressed
EV/EBITDA multiple
and 25% discount to EBITDA resulting from unsustainable
financial leverage,
possibly as a result of increasingly aggressive acquisition
activity or contract
losses, are fair assumptions under a distress scenario. Fitch
estimates that the
recovery rate for the senior secured notes would fall within the
51%-70% range
('RR3'), leading to a one-notch uplift from the IDR to 'BB-'.
The recovery rate
for the second lien notes would fall within 0%-10% range ('RR6')
leading to a
two-notch downgrade from the IDR to 'B-'.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Reduced free cash flow margin below 4% of sales due to
significant
profitability erosion, as a result of an unsuccessful
acquisition strategy
- FFO adjusted net leverage above 6.0x on a sustained basis
- FFO fixed charge coverage below 1.5x on a sustained basis
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- IDH's ability to increase its diversification and scale via
acquisitions
whilst maintaining financial flexibility
- FFO adjusted net leverage below 4.5x on a sustained basis
- FFO fixed charge coverage above 2.5x on a sustained basis
