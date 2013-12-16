(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Unione di Banche
Italiane - UBI Banca's (UBI; BBB+/Negative/F2) EUR2.3bn second
covered bond
programme (Obbligazioni Bancarie Garantite, OBG) a 'BBB+' rating
with a Negative
Outlook. The OBG programme is guaranteed by UBI Finance CB 2
S.r.l.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The OBG's 'BBB+' rating is driven by UBI's Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
of 'BBB+', a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 0 (full discontinuity
risk) and a
contractual level of asset percentage (AP) of 100%, in line with
the maximum AP
allowed by the OBG legal framework.
The 100% AP that Fitch gives credit to would allow the OBG to
achieve a
one-notch uplift on a recovery basis above the 'BBB+' rating on
a probability of
default basis, providing recoveries in excess of 51% on the OBG
assumed to be in
default in a 'A-' rating scenario. However, the contractual
provisions that
apply, among others, to eligible counterparties and qualified
investments limit
the OBG rating at 'BBB+', in line with Fitch's counterparty
criteria.
The D-Cap of 0 is driven by the full discontinuity assessment of
the liquidity
gap and systemic risk component. This reflects Fitch's view that
the 12-month
principal maturity extension of the OBG would not be sufficient
to liquidate the
cover pool in a timely manner in an issuer event of default. The
majority of the
assets included in the cover pool are loans granted to Italian
small and
medium-sized enterprises (SME) and Fitch views this type of
assets at present
less liquid than residential mortgage loans in a stressed
economic environment.
The full discontinuity assessment also factors in the liquidity
reserve which
covers one-month interest payments that become due on the OBG
plus a buffer for
senior expenses; Fitch considered the liquidity protection
mechanism not strong
enough to avert short-term liquidity shocks that may arise from
interest
payments due shortly after an issuer insolvency.
As of end-October 2013, the EUR3.2bn cover pool comprised
secured loans to SME
(61.2%) and residential mortgage loans (38.8%). The data that
the issuer
provided on the SME sub-pool was limited; Fitch's analysis is
mainly based on
conservative asset assumptions and an estimation of recoveries
on the covered
bonds assumed to be in default, which is in line with the
category of a
one-notch recovery uplift, in accordance with its Covered Bonds
Rating Criteria.
The cover pool included loans originated by several banks that
are part of UBI's
banking group, namely, Banca Popolare di Bergamo (22.3%), Banco
di Brescia
(18.8%), Banca Commercio e Industria (10.1%), Banca Popolare di
Ancona (16.1%),
Banca Regionale Europea (19.2%), Banca Carime (9.5%) and Banca
Valle Camonica
(3.9%). The regional distribution of the portfolio reflects the
operating areas
of UBI banking group. The cover pool is mainly distributed
between northern
Italy (70.2% of aggregate outstanding principal balance of the
portfolio)
central Italy (16.3%) and southern Italy (14.5%).
The weighted average (WA) life of the portfolio is 6.7 years and
in a 'BBB+'
scenario, Fitch has calculated a cumulative foreclosure
frequency for the cover
pool of 37.9% and a cumulative recovery rate of 63.2%, resulting
in stressed
expected losses of 13.9%.
The SME sub-pool comprised around 8,600 loans amounting to
EUR2bn granted to
7,500 obligors; about 70% of the obligors are retail companies.
Loans secured by
real estate represent 14% and the four largest industries in the
pool total
about 55% of the SME sub-pool aggregate outstanding balance. As
of end-October
2013, all the loans are secured by first ranking mortgages and
the collateral is
mainly commercial (89.5%); residential properties account for
10.5% of the SME
sub-pool.
The residential sub-pool consisted of approximately 18,000
loans, amounting to
EUR1.2bn granted to 16,500 borrowers. Fitch has calculated a WA
original
loan-to-value (LTV) of 54.5% and a WA current LTV of 38.7%. The
residential
sub-pool included almost 30% loans granted to UBI's employees
(around 10% of the
total cover pool); at the rating scenarios above UBI's 'BBB+'
IDR, Fitch has
increased its base frequency of foreclosure to account for the
correlation that
may arise between an issuer event of default and expected
default rates on
employee loans.
The programme is exposed to interest rate risk arising from
mismatches between
fixed-rate assets and floating-rate liabilities, as there is no
hedging in
place. The cover assets comprise fixed (13.5%) and
floating-rates loans (81%) as
well as loans with switching options (5.5%), while the OBG pay
floating rate
indexed to three-month Euribor. In its cash flow analysis, Fitch
has modelled
the stressed cash flows under its base, low and high interest
rates scenarios to
reflect the lack of hedging and has used refinancing spread
assumptions which
fall into the ranges of 360-390bps and of 480-580bps at 'BBB+'
for the portion
of residential and mortgage loans granted to SMEs, respectively.
The Negative Outlook reflects that on Italian residential and
SME mortgage loans
(see '2014 Outlook: European Structured Finance', dated 4
December 2013 and
available at www.fitchratings.com).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
All else being equal, UBI's OBG 'BBB+' rating would be
vulnerable to downgrade
if the IDR of the issuer is downgraded by two or more notches.
Deterioration of the pool's credit quality resulting from a pool
top-up (adding
additional mortgage loans) or after unfavourable substitution of
the assets may
affect the rating of this OBG programme.
A new issue report will shortly be available at
www.fitchratings.com
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roberto Del Ragno
Analyst
+39 02 87 90 87 206
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Vicolo Santa Maria alla Porta, 1
Milan 20123
Secondary Analyst
Paolo Sala
Analyst
+39 02 87 90 87 292
Committee Chairperson
Federica Fabrizi
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 232
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
