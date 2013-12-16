(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Unione di Banche Italiane - UBI Banca's (UBI; BBB+/Negative/F2) EUR2.3bn second covered bond programme (Obbligazioni Bancarie Garantite, OBG) a 'BBB+' rating with a Negative Outlook. The OBG programme is guaranteed by UBI Finance CB 2 S.r.l. KEY RATING DRIVERS The OBG's 'BBB+' rating is driven by UBI's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+', a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 0 (full discontinuity risk) and a contractual level of asset percentage (AP) of 100%, in line with the maximum AP allowed by the OBG legal framework. The 100% AP that Fitch gives credit to would allow the OBG to achieve a one-notch uplift on a recovery basis above the 'BBB+' rating on a probability of default basis, providing recoveries in excess of 51% on the OBG assumed to be in default in a 'A-' rating scenario. However, the contractual provisions that apply, among others, to eligible counterparties and qualified investments limit the OBG rating at 'BBB+', in line with Fitch's counterparty criteria. The D-Cap of 0 is driven by the full discontinuity assessment of the liquidity gap and systemic risk component. This reflects Fitch's view that the 12-month principal maturity extension of the OBG would not be sufficient to liquidate the cover pool in a timely manner in an issuer event of default. The majority of the assets included in the cover pool are loans granted to Italian small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) and Fitch views this type of assets at present less liquid than residential mortgage loans in a stressed economic environment. The full discontinuity assessment also factors in the liquidity reserve which covers one-month interest payments that become due on the OBG plus a buffer for senior expenses; Fitch considered the liquidity protection mechanism not strong enough to avert short-term liquidity shocks that may arise from interest payments due shortly after an issuer insolvency. As of end-October 2013, the EUR3.2bn cover pool comprised secured loans to SME (61.2%) and residential mortgage loans (38.8%). The data that the issuer provided on the SME sub-pool was limited; Fitch's analysis is mainly based on conservative asset assumptions and an estimation of recoveries on the covered bonds assumed to be in default, which is in line with the category of a one-notch recovery uplift, in accordance with its Covered Bonds Rating Criteria. The cover pool included loans originated by several banks that are part of UBI's banking group, namely, Banca Popolare di Bergamo (22.3%), Banco di Brescia (18.8%), Banca Commercio e Industria (10.1%), Banca Popolare di Ancona (16.1%), Banca Regionale Europea (19.2%), Banca Carime (9.5%) and Banca Valle Camonica (3.9%). The regional distribution of the portfolio reflects the operating areas of UBI banking group. The cover pool is mainly distributed between northern Italy (70.2% of aggregate outstanding principal balance of the portfolio) central Italy (16.3%) and southern Italy (14.5%). The weighted average (WA) life of the portfolio is 6.7 years and in a 'BBB+' scenario, Fitch has calculated a cumulative foreclosure frequency for the cover pool of 37.9% and a cumulative recovery rate of 63.2%, resulting in stressed expected losses of 13.9%. The SME sub-pool comprised around 8,600 loans amounting to EUR2bn granted to 7,500 obligors; about 70% of the obligors are retail companies. Loans secured by real estate represent 14% and the four largest industries in the pool total about 55% of the SME sub-pool aggregate outstanding balance. As of end-October 2013, all the loans are secured by first ranking mortgages and the collateral is mainly commercial (89.5%); residential properties account for 10.5% of the SME sub-pool. The residential sub-pool consisted of approximately 18,000 loans, amounting to EUR1.2bn granted to 16,500 borrowers. Fitch has calculated a WA original loan-to-value (LTV) of 54.5% and a WA current LTV of 38.7%. The residential sub-pool included almost 30% loans granted to UBI's employees (around 10% of the total cover pool); at the rating scenarios above UBI's 'BBB+' IDR, Fitch has increased its base frequency of foreclosure to account for the correlation that may arise between an issuer event of default and expected default rates on employee loans. The programme is exposed to interest rate risk arising from mismatches between fixed-rate assets and floating-rate liabilities, as there is no hedging in place. The cover assets comprise fixed (13.5%) and floating-rates loans (81%) as well as loans with switching options (5.5%), while the OBG pay floating rate indexed to three-month Euribor. In its cash flow analysis, Fitch has modelled the stressed cash flows under its base, low and high interest rates scenarios to reflect the lack of hedging and has used refinancing spread assumptions which fall into the ranges of 360-390bps and of 480-580bps at 'BBB+' for the portion of residential and mortgage loans granted to SMEs, respectively. The Negative Outlook reflects that on Italian residential and SME mortgage loans (see '2014 Outlook: European Structured Finance', dated 4 December 2013 and available at www.fitchratings.com). RATING SENSITIVITIES All else being equal, UBI's OBG 'BBB+' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if the IDR of the issuer is downgraded by two or more notches. Deterioration of the pool's credit quality resulting from a pool top-up (adding additional mortgage loans) or after unfavourable substitution of the assets may affect the rating of this OBG programme. 