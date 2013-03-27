(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Biz
Finance PLC's
USD100m 8.75% upcoming tap issue of fixed-rate limited recourse
notes an
expected Long-term rating of 'B(EXP)' and a Recovery Rating of
'RR4'. The notes
will be consolidated to form a single series with the
outstanding USD500m 8.75%
notes due in January 2018. The notes are to be used solely for
financing a loan
to Ukraine-based JSC The State Export-Import Bank of Ukraine
(Ukreximbank,
'B'/Stable/'b').
Biz Finance PLC, a UK-based company, will only pay noteholders
amounts
(principal and interest) received from Ukreximbank under the
loan agreement. The
claims under the loan agreement will rank at least equally with
the claims of
other senior unsecured and unsubordinated creditors of
Ukreximbank, save those
preferred by relevant laws. Under Ukrainian law, the claims of
retail depositors
rank above those of other senior unsecured creditors. At
end-2012, retail
depositors accounted for around 23% of Ukreximbank's non-equity
funding,
according to the bank's local GAAP reporting.
For further details on the USD500m 8.75% notes, see "Fitch Rates
Ukreximbank's
Upcoming Medium Term Notes at 'B(EXP)'/'RR4", dated 16 January
2013 at
www.fitchratings.com.
At end-2012, Ukreximbank was the second-largest bank in Ukraine
by total assets;
its key role is to support foreign trade. The state, represented
by the
Ukrainian cabinet, is the only shareholder in the bank.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The issue's Long-term rating corresponds to Ukreximbank's
Long-term foreign
currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR; 'B'/Stable). The issue's
Recovery Rating of
'RR4' reflects average recovery prospects for bondholders in
case of default.
Ukreximbank's IDRs, National Long-term and Support Ratings are
underpinned by
potential support from the Ukrainian authorities, if needed,
based on the bank's
state ownership, its policy role, its high systemic importance,
and the track
record of capital support for the bank under different
governments. The ratings
also take into consideration the ability of the Ukrainian
authorities to provide
such support, which remains limited, as indicated by the
sovereign's Long-term
IDR of 'B'.
Ukreximbank's IDRs and VR reflect the bank's sizable capital
buffer and solid
pre-impairment profitability available to absorb losses,
comfortable liquidity
and solid corporate franchise. However, Ukreximbank's VR also
considers its high
loan impairment (albeit lower than for the sector as a whole),
high loan
concentrations, the large share of FX lending and currently weak
profitability,
driven by loan impairment charges.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes to Ukreximbank's Long-term foreign currency IDR
would also impact
the issue's Long-term rating. The Stable Outlook on the bank's
Long-term IDR
reflects that on the sovereign's Long-term IDR. Improvement or
deterioration in
Ukraine's sovereign risk profile would generate upward or
downward pressure,
respectively, on Ukreximbank's ratings.
Ukreximbank's ratings are as follows:
Long-term IDR: 'B'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured debt: 'B'; Recovery Rating 'RR4'
Subordinated debt: 'CCC'; Recovery Rating 'RR5'
Short-term IDR: 'B'
Support Rating: '4'
Support Rating Floor: 'B'
VR: 'b'
National Long-term rating: 'AA-(ukr)'; Outlook Stable
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Olga Ignatieva
Director
+7 495 956 9901
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Natalia Shakhina
Analyst
+44 0203 530 1577
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The
ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' and
'Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions', both dated 15
August 2012, are
available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.