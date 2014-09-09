(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, September 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
UniCredit's
(BBB+/Negative/F2/bbb+) EUR1bn 6.75% Tier 1 capital notes a
'BB-' final rating.
The rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 28
August 2014.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are CRD IV-compliant, deeply subordinated additional
Tier 1 fixed-rate
resettable debt securities, with a call option after seven
years. The notes are
subject to write-down if UniCredit's consolidated or
unconsolidated common
equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio falls below 5.125% (end-1H14
consolidated CET1 ratio
was 10.12% on a fully-loaded basis), and coupon payments may be
cancelled at the
full discretion of the issuer.
In accordance with Fitch's criteria for 'Assessing and Rating
Bank Subordinated
and Hybrid Securities', the rating of the notes is notched off
UniCredit's
creditworthiness as represented by its Viability Rating (VR),
currently at
'bbb+'. The notching reflects the notes' higher expected loss
severity relative
to senior unsecured creditors (two notches) and higher
non-performance risk
(three notches).
The 5.125% trigger only refers to a write-down of the notes and
Fitch believes
that the Italian regulator would demand coupon deferral well
before UniCredit
hits the 5.125% threshold.
Fitch has assigned 50% equity credit to the securities. This
reflects the
agency's view that the 5.125% trigger is a low threshold and not
so distant to
the bank's non-viability, which limits the instrument's "going
concern"
characteristics. It also reflects the notes' full coupon
flexibility, their
permanent nature and the subordination to all senior creditors.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As the notes are notched from UniCredit's VR, the rating of the
notes is broadly
sensitive to the same factors as those that would affect
UniCredit's VR. The
notes' rating is also sensitive to any change in notching that
could arise if
Fitch changes its assessment of the probability of the notes'
non-performance
risk relative to the risk captured in UniCredit's VR.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Francesca Vasciminno
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 225
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Manuela Banfi
Associate Director
+39 02 87 90 87 202
Committee Chairperson
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and
Hybrid
Securities", dated 31 January 2014, and "Global Financial
Institutions Rating
Criteria," dated 31 January 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.