July 25 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned VCL Master S.A.'s Compartment 1 new series of notes the following
rating:
EUR85m Series 2013-1 (ISIN: XS0950403229): 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the portfolio's strong performance, with cumulative defaults
and losses lower than Fitch's base case assumptions. The new series of notes
ranks pari passu with the other series of notes.
VCL Master S.A.'s Compartment 1 notes' ratings will not be affected by the
issuance of new notes and the increase in the amounts of the existing revolving
series of notes to a total of EUR1.32bn. Following the issuance of the new
series and the increase of the existing series, the total amount of all series
(including the amortising series) rises to EUR1.35bn. Fitch notes that both, the
new series issuance and the increase of the revolving series, will be effective
25 July 2013.
The volumes of the newly issued notes are as follows:
Series 2010-1: EUR10,200,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR184,200,000
Series 2010-2: EUR10,200,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR184,200,000
Series 2010-4: EUR16,900,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR305,500,000
Series 2011-2: EUR3,900,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR76,300,000
Series 2012-1: EUR8,000,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR114,100,000
Series 2012-2: EUR6,000,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR85,600,000
Series 2012-3: EUR6,000,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR85,600,000
Series 2012-4: EUR13,000,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR202,700,000
Series 2013-1: EUR85,000,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR85,000,000
Following the tap issuance, the total amounts of the series still do not exceed
the maximum issuance amounts of the series established in the programme (see
'Fitch Assigns 'AAAsf' to VCL Master S.A.'s Compartment 1 Notes; Outlook
Stable', dated 26 November 2012, available on www.fitchratings.com).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The portfolio mostly contains contracts originated with corporate obligors. The
agency has observed rising corporate insolvencies in H113 and expects this to
translate into moderately rising default rates in structured finance
transactions. While a strong increase in corporate insolvencies could negatively
affect the transaction's performance, the transaction benefits from a minimum
credit enhancement that Fitch considers commensurate with a 'AAAsf' rating.
Further transaction research is available at www.fitchratings.com.