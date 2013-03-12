March 12 () - (The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW, March 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Russian VEB Leasing's (VEBL; 'BBB'/Stable) issue of 8.5% fixed-rate RUB5bn each, senior unsecured bonds series 10 and 11, a final Long-term rating of 'BBB' and a final National Long-term rating of 'AAA(rus)'. The bonds are amortising by 20% semi-annually starting from September 2016 with the last payment of 40% - at 1 March 2018. VEBL's obligations under the notes will rank equally with the claims on existing senior unsecured debt. The proceeds will be used to fund VEBL's core business. KEY RATING DRIVERS The issue's ratings correspond to VEBL's Long-term local currency IDR and National Rating. These in turn reflect the potential support of the company's shareholder, State Corporation Bank of Development and Foreign Economic Affairs, Vnesheconombank (VEB, 'BBB'/Stable). VEBL is highly integrated within VEB, and borrowings from VEB and its subsidiaries represented 22% of total funding at end-H112. VEBL accounted for 7.6% of VEB's consolidated assets at end-H112. RATING SENSITIVITIES VEBL's Long-term IDRs, National Rating and senior debt ratings are likely to move in parallel with those of VEB, as Fitch expects VEB's readiness to support VEBL to continue. Any unexpected and marked change in VEB's support could result in a downgrade of VEBL. VEBL's other ratings are as follows: Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: 'BBB'; Stable Outlook Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: 'F3' National Long-term Rating: 'AAA(rus)'; Stable Outlook Support Rating: '2' Senior unsecured debt: 'BBB'; AAA(rus)