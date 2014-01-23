(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, January 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned Dalian Wanda
Commercial Properties Co., Ltd.â€™s (Wanda; â€˜BBB+â€™/Stable)
proposed US dollar
senior notes an expected 'BBB+(EXP)' rating.
The securities will be guaranteed by its wholly owned subsidiary
Wanda
Commercial Properties (Hong Kong) Co., Limited (Wanda HK), and
issued by Wanda
Properties International Co. Limited (Wanda Properties).
In place of a guarantee, Wanda has granted a keepwell deed and a
deed of equity
interest purchase undertaking to ensure that Wanda HK and Wanda
Properties have
sufficient assets and liquidity to meet their respective
obligations for the
senior notes. Wanda has also introduced a standby facility under
the keepwell
deed to provide Wanda Properties with sufficient liquidity to
meet its
obligations for the senior notes.
Wandaâ€™s ratings are supported by its strong and growing
recurring cash flows
from its investment property portfolio of 85 retail malls and 54
hotels across
China. Its total GLA of 7.9m sqm at 31 December 2013 makes it
the largest
commercial landlord in China.
The companyâ€™s flagship developments, called Wanda Plaza, enjoy
high occupancy
rates and continued rental rate growth and always open with 100%
occupancy,
reflecting managementâ€™s strong execution capabilities. Wanda
has a
well-established brand and is likely to continue benefitting
from Chinaâ€™s
urbanisation and income growth.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Unique Business Model: The rapid increase in the number of Wanda
Plazas from 33
in 2010 to 85 in 2013 is largely funded by development property
sales. In
general, retail malls and hotels take up 15% to 20% of each
Wanda Plazaâ€™s gross
floor area (GFA) while the rest are development properties. This
business model
has driven Wandaâ€™s rental and property management income to
grow at almost
CNY2bn a year to CNY7.55bn in the 12 months to June 2013, at a
CAGR of 67.7%
since 2010.
As both cash and debt are fungible across the businesses, Fitch
has made several
assumptions in Wandaâ€™s ratio calculations. All cash and debt
that support 30% of
development inventory (net of pre-sales proceeds) are allocated
to the
development business. The 30% ratio is in line with the trends
for large Chinese
homebuilders. Residual debt is allocated to the investment
property business.
Proven Track Record: Wandaâ€™s track record of timely delivery
of projects, high
occupancy rates and continued rental rate growth reflects
managementâ€™s strong
execution capabilities. It has a well-established brand that
allows it access to
choice locations for new projects and partnership with
high-quality tenants.
These factors also give support to its properties sales.
Improving Long-Term Financial Profile: Fitch expects Wandaâ€™s
cash flow and
leverage profile to improve in the long run as its investment
property business
reaches steady growth while its development propertiesâ€™ scale
and debt level
plateau. Wandaâ€™s strong expansion of its investment property
portfolio, where
revenue grew 59% and 96% in 2012 and 2011 respectively,
contrasts with a slower
increase in development property pre-sales of 12% and 37% for
the same periods.
This steady state is likely to happen after 2016. The continued
growth in the
investment property business has helped to rapidly improve the
ratio of Wandaâ€™s
investment property EBITDA to interest to 2.2x in 1H13 from 1.9x
and 1.6x in
2012 and 2011 respectively. These measures strongly support the
ratings.
Significant Medium-Term Capex: Wandaâ€™s credit strengths are
tempered by its
significant capex under an aggressive plan to open 25 to 30
Wanda Plazas
annually. Fitch expects Wanda to generate negative FCF as long
as its investment
properties under development exceed 20% of its total investment
properties; even
as it achieves substantial properties sales.
Vulnerability to Market Shocks: Fitch expects Wanda to face
tighter liquidity
due to working capital outflows in the event of a sharp downturn
in sales. Wanda
has limited flexibility in deferring construction expenditure
for both its capex
and development properties already sold. However, such market
shocks in the
past, such as the one in 2008, were short lived.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- investment property debt/recurring EBITDA sustained below 5.0x
(7.9x in 1H13);
- investment property to interest sustained above 3.0x;
- investment properties under development as a percentage of
total investment
property sustained below 20%;
- sustained positive free cash flow;
- stabilisation of landbank inventory, indicating a steady-state
in development
activities.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- investment property debt/recurring EBITDA sustained above
7.0x;
- investment property EBITDA to interest sustained below 2.0x;
- unsecured assets/unsecured debt sustained below 2.5x (4.0x in
1H13) may lead
to a negative action on the senior unsecured debt.
As Wanda remains a privately owned company, prompt information
disclosure is
necessary to monitor the ratings.
