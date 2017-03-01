(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, March 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Xinhu
(BVI) Holding
Company Limited's proposed USD700m 6% senior notes due 2020 a
final rating of
'B' and a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'.
Xinhu (BVI) is a fully owned subsidiary of Xinhu Zhongbao Co.,
Ltd., which will
unconditionally and irrevocably guarantee the notes. The notes
are rated at the
same level as Xinhu Zhongbao's senior unsecured rating because
they constitute
the company's direct and senior unsecured obligations. The
assignment of the
final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to
information already
received. The final rating is in line with the expected rating
assigned on 17
February 2017.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
High Leverage Constrains Ratings: Xinhu Zhongbao has reported
persistently high
leverage of 60%-70%, as measured by net debt/adjusted inventory,
if including
financial joint venture investments. However, the high leverage
is due to its
'primary land development and secondary property development'
business model,
which helps keep land costs low. This gives the company room to
deleverage by
lowering pressure for new land acquisitions or by introducing
partners to its
existing Shanghai projects. Furthermore, Xinhu Zhongbao's
significant investment
in financial institutions means its leverage is higher than most
other
homebuilders that solely focus on the property development
business.
Slower Turnover than Peers: Xinhu Zhongbao's project churn of
0.3x in 2015, as
measured by contracted sales/net inventory, is low compared with
the 0.6x
average of 'B' rated peers. We expect most of the primary land
development costs
to occur in the next year or two, which will push up inventory
levels, while
contracted sales will kick in and cover property development
costs from late
2018.
Quality Land Bank: The majority of the land Xinhu Zhongbao has
for secondary
developments are in key cities around the Yangtze River Delta,
with 25% of its
sellable resources by value located within the Shanghai
inner-ring that benefits
from limited supply. This supports an increase of Xinhu
Zhongbao's future
average selling prices (ASP) by more than 50% when the Shanghai
projects are
launched in 2018 or 2019, from CNY11,061 per square metre in
2015.
Sales Growth and Margin Improvement: We expect Xinhu Zhongbao's
high land
quality to support robust contracted sales growth and higher
margins. Our
forecast increase in ASP will drive the company's gross profit
margin above 30%
when the Shanghai project sales are recognised in 2019, from its
2015 EBITDA
margin of 23%. However, we foresee a lower EBITDA margin for
2016 and 2017 due
to higher construction, land and selling, general and
administrative expenses,
as the economies of scale arising from increased sales from its
better-quality
projects will not kick in until 2018.
Financial Investments Given Credit: Xinhu Zhongbao has been
building up its
portfolio of long-term equity investments in financial
institutions, mainly in
Xiangcai Securities Co., Ltd., Shengjing Bank, Bank of Wenzhou
Co Ltd and China
CITIC Bank Corporation Limited (BBB/Stable). We have included
these long-term
investments into our leverage calculation as part of adjusted
inventories. We
also adjusted Xinhu Zhongbao's net debt to include a cash credit
from its
marketable equity investments. The company has consistently made
large
marketable equity investments in the Chinese and Hong Kong
equity markets.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Xinhu Zhongbao's ratings are supported by its high land quality,
which will
drive robust contracted sales growth and higher margins. Its
ratings are mainly
constrained by high leverage.
Xinhu Zhongbao has a similar business model and contracted sales
scale to
Oceanwide Holdings Co. Ltd. (B/Stable). Both companies have slow
churn as
measured by contracted sales/total debt. Xinhu Zhongbao has
lower leverage,
while Oceanwide has a stronger EBITDA margin and higher equity
investment in
financial intuitions.
Xinhu Zhongbao has a larger and better-quality land bank
compared with Chinese
property peers rated at 'B-', such as Jingrui Holdings Limited
(B-/Negative) and
Sunshine 100 China Holdings Ltd (B-/Negative).
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- No new land acquisitions in 2017 or 2018 and limited new land
acquisition
thereafter.
- Contracted sales in terms of gross floor area increasing by
20% in 2016-2017,
then slowing once sales from the new Shanghai projects begin in
2018-2019.
- A mild increase in ASPs in 2016-2017, then sharp increase in
2018-2019 as the
contribution of contracted sales from Shanghai increases.
- A 90% cash collection ratio for property contracted sales.
- A lower EBITDA margin in 2016-2017 due to higher construction
and land costs,
followed by a margin rebound in 2018 when better-quality
projects are
recognised.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action include:
- contracted sales/net inventory sustained below 0.3x or
contracted sales
sustained below CNY10bn and failing to support property business
expansion and
lower debt repayment capacity; and
- EBITDA margin sustained below 20%.
Positive: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to positive
rating action include:
- net debt/adjusted inventory, including financial joint venture
assets,
sustained below 50%;
- contracted sales/net inventory sustained above 0.5x; and
- EBITDA margin sustained above 30%.
LIQUIDITY
Xinhu Zhongbao has tight liquidity, but we do not foresee a
liquidity shortage
in 2017. The company's cash and marketable securities totalled
CNY20bn in 1H16
after Fitch's took a 60% haircut to its CNY9bn marketable equity
investments
based on the agency's rating methodology. Xinhu Zhongbao can
cover short-term
debt of around CNY22bn plus the CNY6bn negative FCF forecast,
with support from
the CNY9bn available from an undrawn bank facility. In addition,
the company's
high quality and sufficient land reserve provides an adequate
pledge for
financing if necessary.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Winnie Guo
Associate Director
+852 2263 9969
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Vicki Shen
Director
+852 2263 9918
Committee Chairperson
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 16 February 2017
