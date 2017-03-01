(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, March 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Xinyuan
Real Estate Co.,
Ltd.'s (Xinyuan; B/Stable) USD300m 7.75% senior notes due 2021 a
final rating of
'B' and a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'.
The notes are rated at the same level as Xinyuan's senior
unsecured rating
because they constitute the company's direct and senior
unsecured obligations of
the company. The assignment of the final rating follows the
receipt of documents
conforming to information already received. The final rating is
in line with the
expected rating assigned on 15 February 2017.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Solid Contracted Sales: Xinyuan's contracted sales increased by
35% to CNY12bn
in 2016, following a 35% increase in 2015. The strong growth was
driven by
robust market sentiment in its core Tier 2 cities as well as
satellite cities
surrounding Tier 1 cities, namely Zhengzhou, Jinan, Suzhou and
Kunshan. Tier 2
cities contributed 61% of contracted sales in 1H16 (2015: 62%).
Small Land Bank Constrains Ratings: Xinyuan's total sellable
gross floor area
decreased to 2.2 million square metres (sqm) at end-2016, from
2.3 million sqm
at end-2015. Its land bank will last for two years - based on
2016 sales - which
is low compared with 'B' rated peers. Xinyuan pays advance
deposits to local
government and industry partners to secure a large part of its
land bank,
excluding normal public auctions. This acquisition strategy
creates uncertainty
about its land bank, as it constrains scale and sales.
Land Replenishment Pressures Leverage: Xinyuan has accelerated
acquisitions
after not purchasing any new land in 2015. It announced
acquisitions of CNY3.6bn
in China and the US in 2016, with cash outlay of around CNY2.6bn
after
considering returned land deposits and prepayments for certain
land parcels.
With its low land bank and fast asset-churn model, Xinyuan's
high land
replenishment needs will continue to pressure leverage, which
Fitch expects to
hover at around 45%-50% in 2016-2017. This is made worse by
surging land prices
in higher-tier cities amid fierce competition and a moderate
acquisition pace
with cash-land-premium-paid/contracted-sales at 40%-45%.
Margin Recovery Sustainable: Fitch expects Xinyuan's gross
margin to continue
improving in 2017, with a rising average selling price (ASP)
trend for most of
its top-10 projects on sale in 2016. Xinyuan's contracted sales
ASP of USD1,564
per sqm in 2016 was also higher than the aggregate price of
USD1,387 per sqm
recognised in its 2016 revenue. The higher ASPs in core cities
and recognition
of the Oosten project in the US helped the homebuilder's gross
margin recover in
2H16. This follows a slight fall to 27% in 1H16 after adding
back capitalised
interest, from 28% in 2015 when the homebuilder recognised its
low-margin
projects in Suzhou, Jinan and Kunshan. However, this improvement
may reverse for
projects it will be acquiring in 2017 if land acquisition costs
sprint ahead of
the rising ASP.
The homebuilder's EBITDA margin will likely improve faster than
the gross
margin, as the 6% increase in selling, general and
administration costs lagged
the compared with the 35% increase in contracted sales, which
suggests
operational costs are under control. Xinyuan's selling, general
and
administration costs will also be spread over a wider base and
boost its EBITDA
margin, as its 2016 revenue of USD1.6bn catches up to its
contracted sales of
USD1.8bn.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Xinyuan's rating is supported by its solid sales and constrained
by its tight
liquidity and low land bank. Xinyuan has a larger scale measured
by EBITDA,
higher contract sales and greater leverage compared with 'B'
rated Chinese
property peers, such as Redco Properties Group Ltd (B/Stable).
Furthermore,
Xinyuan has more stable profitability and lower leverage than
'B-' peers, such
as Jingrui Holdings Limited (B-/Negative).
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Contracted sales in terms of gross floor area to increase by
40%-50% in 2016
and 5% in 2017-2018 due to improved churn in Tier 1 and 2
cities.
- Contracted sales ASP to increase by around 5% between 2016 and
2018 due to
price increases in Tier 1 and 2 cities.
- Moderate acquisition pace with
cash-land-premium-paid/contracted-sales at
40%-45% in 2016-2018.
- Construction cost per sqm declining to around USD650-700 in
2016-2018, due to
cheaper construction costs in Tier 2 cities.
- Selling, general and administrative costs as a percentage of
contracted sales
to gradually decrease to between 12%-13%, as Xinyuan plans to
cut internal
costs.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating
action include:
- Net debt/adjusted inventory rising above 60% on a sustained
basis (2015: 45%).
- Contracted sales/total debt falling below 0.6x on a sustained
basis (last 12
months to June 2016: 0.8x).
- EBITDA margin falling below 15% on a sustained basis.
Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating
action include:
- Significant increase in scale, as reflected by contracted
sales exceeding
CNY15bn.
- Net debt/adjusted inventory sustained below 40%.
- Contracted sales/total debt improving to above 1.0x on a
sustained basis.
- EBITDA margin improving to above 20% on a sustained basis.
LIQUIDITY
Tight but Sustainable Liquidity: The company's liquidity
position is stable,
with a ratio of cash/short-term debt of 90% at end-June 2016
(end-2015: 92%).
Xinyuan's total cash of USD931m and undrawn credit facilities of
USD306m are
insufficient to cover its short-term borrowings of USD1.036bn
and acquisition
costs, although active fundraising in the onshore bond market
has alleviated
refinancing pressure. The company issued two five-year bonds of
USD107m and
USD77m at 7.47% and 7.09%, respectively, in 2016. These
issuances brought down
Xinyuan's average borrowing cost to 8.5% at end-June 2016, from
9.5% at
end-2015.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Winnie Guo
Associate Director
+852 2263 9969
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Laura Long
Analyst
+86 21 5097 3019
Committee Chairperson
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 18 May 2016
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage - Effective from 17 August 2015 to 27
September 2016 (pub. 17
Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1019868
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001