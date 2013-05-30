(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 30 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Yapi Kredi Invest's Fixed Income Long Term Bonds and Bills Fund,
a fund managed by Yapi Kredi Portfoy, a 'Satisfactory' Fund Quality Rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects the fund's disciplined approach to its selection of fixed
income instruments, monitoring of asset allocation and duration management. The
'Satisfactory' rating also takes into account challenges from quickly evolving
market segments that demand increasing research capacity.
The investment approach is directed by the manager's formal investment committee
and related sub-committees i.e. for private sector bond selection which convenes
on a weekly basis.
The investment process is based on an assessment of traditional top-down driven
fundamental and macroeconomic factors largely through at-the-desk research. This
is supplemented by consideration of quantitative models (technical/sentiment)
maintained by a separate team. Defined allocation bands for fixed income
exposure, asset type and duration are key drivers in the portfolio construction
process. Within this framework the lead PM enjoys controlled freedom to operate
within the given guidelines. The fund operates a distinct stop loss discipline
under supervision of the independent risk department beyond its formal tracking
error and value at risk limits.
The fund has slightly underperformed the Lipper category "Global Bond TRY" on a
three year basis, but outperformed on a five year basis. The Lipper Leader
Consistent Return score for the fund is five (highest quintile) over 10 years,
four over five years and three over three years at end April 2013.
The fund invests in Turkish Treasury bonds, private sector debt (70% -100%) and
money market instruments (0%-30%). It targets comparably longer investments
according to Turkish market standards (but practically less than two years
duration). Key drivers of performance are active asset allocation (both short
and long-term) and duration management.
The current lead portfolio manager has 10 years of company tenor and been
managing the fund since beginning of 2011. The co-manager is the head of Yapi
Kredi Portfoy's fixed income department with more than 17 years of investment
experience and also 10 years of company tenor. She had managed this fund
previously since inception.
The overall investment process has been broadly stable since inception, but the
fund changed its benchmark on 2 January 2013 partly on regulatory grounds, but
also reflecting the evolution of Turkish capital markets, primarily the
establishment of a private sector bond market. Amongst others overnight exposure
in the benchmark has been lowered and duration increased. The Yapi Kredi
Invest's Fixed Income Long Term Bonds and Bills Fund is a Turkish domiciled
fund, launched 6 August 2001 with TRY102.9m of assets, as of end-April 2013.
Yapi Kredi Portfoy (Asset Manager Rating 'Highest Standards(tur)') is one of
Turkey's market leaders in the asset management industry with TRY10.2bn assets
under management (AuM) as of end-March 2013. The company has a long track record
of managing domestic fixed income funds. The fixed income team currently manages
a total of around TRY4.8bn with a majority in money market and short term bonds
and bills funds.
Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in qualitative fund
analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters
company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent, forward-looking
assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and consistency of
longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The ratings focus on
the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance drivers, risk
management, and the quality of the fund's operational infrastructure.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fund quality ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the investment or
operational processes or market risk profiles of the fund. A material adverse
deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could cause Fitch to
downgrade the ratings. For example, notable structural deterioration in the
fund's performance or departure of key investment professionals may cause a
lower rating. For additional information about Fitch's fund quality ratings
guidelines, please review the criteria referenced below.
