(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 30 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Yingde Gases Group Company Limited's (Yingde, BB/Stable) guaranteed USD125m 8.125% senior unsecured notes due 2018 a final rating of 'BB'. The notes were issued at the same terms and conditions as the USD300m 8.125% bonds due 2018 issued in early April 2013. The notes are issued by Yingde Gases Investment Limited and unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Yingde. The proceeds will be used for refinancing certain existing debt.

The assignment follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received. The final rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 26 April 2013.

Key Rating Drivers

Utility type business: Yingde's on-site gas supply business, which contributed to 88% of revenue in 2012 (82% in 2011), generates stable cash flow similar to that of utilities companies. This operation benefits from the cost pass-through and minimum off take mechanism in the long-term contracts between Yingde and its on-site customers.

Stable profitability: Relative to peers in the industry, Yingde enjoys more stable profitability with its high contribution from the on-site business. Gross profit has risen every year with growing capacity. Yingde's gross margin (2012: of 32%; 2008-2011: between 34% and 41%) showed slight volatility since its merchant sales business, which enjoys high gross margins of over 80%, is subject to volatile demand and pricing. Yingde's competitors, who have higher exposure to this segment, tend to have a more volatile earnings profile.

Diversified funding sources: Yingde's strengthening access to various funding sources has given it greater financial flexibility to fund its long-standing projects. This is demonstrated by the following financing arrangements - the USD notes, offshore syndicated loans amounting to USD300m, onshore CNY880m MTN notes, and long-term project financing loans with long maturities of more than five years.

Negative free cash flow (FCF) constrains ratings: High capex over the next three to five years will put Yingde in negative FCF. Yingde is still at an expansionary stage and its cash flow will be insufficient to fully fund its capex unless capex stabilises at CNY2bn by 2015. The high capex has caused funds from operations (FFO) net leverage to rise to 4.1x in 2012, above Fitch's negative rating guideline of 3.5x. However, Fitch expects this to be temporary. Expedited capex in 2012 will result in higher cash flow generation from 2014.

Small by global standards: The international industrial gases sector is dominated by top international players who have strong market positions in the merchant market and with financial strength to compete in the on-site business. Although Yingde has a stronghold in the Chinese on-site segment, the scale of the company is still small by global standards.

Rating Sensitivities:

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

- deterioration of Yingde's business profile demonstrated by falling cash gross profit per unit for the on-site gas supply business

- failure to secure long-term funding for future growth

- FFO adjusted net leverage being sustained above 3.5x, or higher than 4.5x in any single year

- FFO fixed charge coverage being sustained below 4.0x

Positive: Positive rating action is not expected in the next 12-18 months due to Yingde's high capex needs and negative FCF. However, future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include:

- significant increase in business scale increases without deterioration in financial metrics

- positive FCF on a sustained basis